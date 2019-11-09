International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Barty bagels Garcia as Australia level Fed Cup final

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 12:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 11:57 IST
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Barty bagels Garcia as Australia level Fed Cup final
Image Credit: Flickr

Australia's ever-dependable Ash Barty doled out the dreaded double-bagel to Caroline Garcia to level the Fed Cup final against France at 1-1 after the opening day's singles at Perth Arena on Saturday. On a day of scorching heat, France struck the early blow when Kristina Mladenovic thrashed Ajla Tomljanovic 6-1 6-1 but the terrier-like Barty wrested back the momentum with her 6-0 6-0 humiliation of Garcia.

World number one Barty will return on Sunday for the reverse singles and also the doubles, if required, as Australia bid for their first Fed Cup title in 45 years. "I couldn't have asked for a more perfect match. That's probably the best tennis match I've ever played in my life," a thrilled Barty said courtside.

"What a place to do it, this is incredible." Australia was wobbling after Tomljanovic's torrid Fed Cup debut match against Mladenovic, but a beaming Barty strode onto court cradling her niece in her arms and soaking up a huge ovation from the packed crowd.

That was the last display of tenderness the French Open champion would produce until consoling Garcia with a hug at the net after scarcely 56 minutes of play. The crowd may hope for a tighter contest on Sunday and should get it if the confident Mladenovic meets Barty in the singles.

The French number one came out swinging against rookie Tomljanovic, who was thrown into the cauldron by team captain Alicia Molik. With Fed Cup veteran Sam Stosur overlooked for the singles, Molik's gamble backfired as Croatia-born Tomljanovic, who only became eligible to represent Australia a month ago, promptly crumbled under pressure.

Mladenovic broke her early in a barrage of power hitting and wrapped up the first set in 38 minutes with a fierce forehand return, delighting a rowdy pocket of blue-clad French fans. Tomljanovic's serve further disintegrated in the second set as Mladenovic roared to a 5-1 lead before sealing the match when Tomljanovic slapped a return well beyond the baseline.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul set to make landfall on Sunday; see Live tracker

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Now You See Me 3 – Benedict Cumberbatch’s role clarified, Know more on other cast

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Knicks nip Mavs despite Doncic's triple-double

Marcus Morris matched a season-high with 29 points as the visiting New York Knicks overcame a triple-double by Luka Doncic and ended a four-game losing streak by holding on for a 106-102 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Friday. The Knic...

Amit Shah expresses gratitude to all groups, countless unknown people who strived for legal resolution of Ram Janmaboomi-Babri Masjid dispute: PTI ACB NES ACB DPBDPB

Amit Shah expresses gratitude to all groups, countless unknown people who strived for legal resolution of Ram Janmaboomi-Babri Masjid dispute PTI ACB NES ACB DPBDPB...

Zafaryab Jilani uhappy with SC verdict, welcomed by deity Ram Lalla's lawyer

Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Boards Zafaryab Jilani on Saturday expressed dissatisfaction over the Supreme Courts Ayodhya verdict, saying it has a lot of contradictions and they will seek a review of it. The apex court on Saturday clear...

Temple at disputed site, alternative land for mosque, says SC

In an unanimous verdict, the Supreme Court on Saturday paved the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot an alternative 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a ne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019