International Development News
Development News Edition

Sandeep aims Tokyo Paralympics medal after winning gold in World Para Athletics

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dubai
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 12:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 12:24 IST
Sandeep aims Tokyo Paralympics medal after winning gold in World Para Athletics

Indian para-athlete Sandeep Chaudhary says he will target a medal in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics after he won a gold in javelin F64 with a world record in the World Para Athletics Championships here. Sandeep hurled the javelin to a distance of 66.18m on Friday to better his own world record of 65.80m in F44 category, while Sumit Antil sent the spear to a distance of 62.88m to clinch the silver and better his own F64 world record of 60.45m.

With the gold and silver winning performances, both Sandeep and Sumit also qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics. Under International Paralympic Committee rules, the top four ranked athletes at the 2019 World Para Athletics Championships in each of the individual medal events on the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Programme (excluding Marathon) will each obtain one qualification slot for their respective country.

The F44 and F64 categories were clubbed into one combined event (of F64) in this World Championships. The world records are, however, counted according to the respective classifications of the athletes. The F44 category athletes have leg amputations or reduced function in one or both legs, and they compete without a prothesis. The F64 category athletes have limb deficiency and leg length difference, and they compete with prosthesis.

"Winning a medal at Tokyo 2020 is the target," the 23-year-old Sandeep said. Asked about his plans for 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, Sandeep said, "We will try to continue the rhythm. This season I have participated in four events and I finished with gold while Sumit also has some good results.

"The medal here is certainly a big motivation to continuing the process and keep doing the things we are doing now." On his performance in this championships, he said, "I'm very satisfied with my performance as it was also my personal best. I came here with a promise to improve my distance. It was also a new world record in my category so I am really happy about it.

"Sumit is my junior and is training with me. He is also doing a good job and has worked hard. The new world record will motivate him to do even better. I'm really happy that we made our country proud," said Sandeep, an Asian Para Games champion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul set to make landfall on Sunday; see Live tracker

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Now You See Me 3 – Benedict Cumberbatch’s role clarified, Know more on other cast

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Knicks nip Mavs despite Doncic's triple-double

Marcus Morris matched a season-high with 29 points as the visiting New York Knicks overcame a triple-double by Luka Doncic and ended a four-game losing streak by holding on for a 106-102 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Friday. The Knic...

Amit Shah expresses gratitude to all groups, countless unknown people who strived for legal resolution of Ram Janmaboomi-Babri Masjid dispute: PTI ACB NES ACB DPBDPB

Amit Shah expresses gratitude to all groups, countless unknown people who strived for legal resolution of Ram Janmaboomi-Babri Masjid dispute PTI ACB NES ACB DPBDPB...

Zafaryab Jilani uhappy with SC verdict, welcomed by deity Ram Lalla's lawyer

Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Boards Zafaryab Jilani on Saturday expressed dissatisfaction over the Supreme Courts Ayodhya verdict, saying it has a lot of contradictions and they will seek a review of it. The apex court on Saturday clear...

Temple at disputed site, alternative land for mosque, says SC

In an unanimous verdict, the Supreme Court on Saturday paved the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot an alternative 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a ne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019