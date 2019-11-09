Mushtaq: Surya powers Mumbai to beat Haryana by 8 wickets

Title favourites Mumbai continued its winning run in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy as they beat Haryana by 8 wickets in their second league game here on Saturday. Opting to field at the Wankhede Stadium here, Mumbai bowlers put up a splendid show to restrict the visitors to a modest 153/5.

Later, Mumbai skipper Suryakumar Yadav made a mockery of the chase with his blistering unbeaten 81 off just 38 rpt 38 balls, as the domestic giants won with 4.2 overs to spare. Haryana openers Shivam Chauhan (28) and Harshal Patel (33) conjured a 66-run stand for the first wicket, before pacer Tushar Deshpande (2-27) sent Chauhan back in the ninth over.

Immediately after, medium pacer Shubham Ranjane dismissed Patel, who gave a sitter to Sujit Naik. One down Chaitanya Bishnoi (27) failed to convert his start as Mumbai bowlers made an impressive comeback and left Haryana teetering at 109/4.

A quickfire 29 of 16 balls by all-rounder Rahul Tewatia, who hit two boundaries and as many sixes, helped Haryana past the 150-run mark. For Mumbai, Deshpande, whose initial omission had led to a furore, was the pick of the bowlers.

Chasing a tricky 154-run target, Mumbai lost opener Jay Bista (13) early. But then Aditya Tare (39 off 28 balls) and Surya (81 off 31 boys) stitched a match-winning 74-run second wicket stand to take the game away from Haryana.

Surya toyed with a listless Haryana attack as he hammered 11 fours and three sixes and made a case for himself for the T20 series against West Indies. He was ably supported by Tare, who stuck six fours, as they did not allow the visitors to make a comeback.

Tare's departure did not deter Surya from playing his shots, who in company of Siddhesh Lad (16 not out) finished the game in 15.4 overs. Surya, off late, has been in prime form and has been taking the opposition attack to the cleaners and Haryana bowlers were no exception.

This is Mumbai's second win after they had defeated Mizoram in their first game. In an earlier game at Wankhende Stadium, Puducherry bowlers led by experienced R Vinay Kumar (2-20) beat Meghalaya by 19 runs.

In the first game of the day at the MCA BKC, Madhya Pradesh defeated Assam by five wickets. Asked to bat, MP bowlers led by Saransh Jain restricted Assam to 101/8 and then chased it with 3.3 overs to spare.

In the second game at the MCA BKC, Bengal thrashed minnows Mizoram by nine wickets to register their first win in the tournament. Bengal bowlers led by medium-pacer Akash Deep (2-9) restricted the opposition to a sub-par 79/4 and them romped home with nine wickets to spare.

There will be a break on Sunday and matches will resume from Monday. Brief Scores: Haryana 153/5 (Harshal Patel 33, Rahul Tewatia 29 not out; Tushar Deshpande 2-27) lost to Mumbai 154/2 (Suryakumar Yadav 81 not out, Aditya Tare 39; Arun Chaprana 1-31) by eight wickets.

Assam 101/8 (Pallav Kumar Das 33, Wasiqur Rahman 26 not out; Saransh Jain 3-13) lost to Madhya Pradesh 102/5 (Parth Sahani 27, Venkatesh Iyer 26;Abhilash Gogoi 3-24) by five wickets. Puducherry 126/6 (Arun Karthik 73, Paras Dogra 13; Amiangshu Sen 3-20) beat Meghalaya 107/6 (Ravi Bhamidipati 51, Sanjay Yadav 31; R Vijay Kumar 2-20) by 19 runs.

Mizoram 79/4 (Pawan Prasad 35, Lalhma Ngaiha 21; Akash Deep 2-9) lost to Bengal 82/1 (Vivek Singh 52, Shreevats Goswami 21 not out; Abhay Kumar 1-5) by nine wickets..

