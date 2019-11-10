Senators hand Hurricanes a fourth straight loss

Vladislav Namestnikov and Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored four seconds apart late in the first period and the Ottawa Senators went on to defeat the visiting Carolina Hurricanes 4-1 on Saturday night. Filip Chlapik and Brady Tkachuk also scored and goaltender Anders Nilsson made 38 saves as the Senators won their second straight game. Nilsson improved to 4-3-1 this season.

Andrei Svechnikov scored the lone goal for the Hurricanes, who suffered their fourth consecutive defeat and continued to struggle since winning their first five games of the season. Goalie James Reimer stopped 26 of 30 shots and dropped to 2-4-0. The Senators, who had alternated wins and losses for their previous seven games, took a 3-0 lead in the first period.

Chlapik opened the scoring with his first goal of the season. Reimer stopped Jonathan Davidsson's shot on a two-on-one rush, but Chlapik jumped on the rebound and backhanded it into the net at 9:34. Namestnikov made it 2-0 at 16:47, getting to the front of the net and deflecting Tyler Ennis' shot from the top of the right faceoff circle past Reimer.

The Senators' Nick Paul won the ensuing faceoff, with the puck bouncing straight to Pageau. He raced around a defender and beat Reimer with a snap shot high to the glove side from the left faceoff circle. Pageau extended his points streak to five games (five goals, one assist). The Hurricanes finally got on the board on Svechnikov's power-play goal at 10:58 of the second period, as he fired a shot from the top of the right faceoff circle past Nilsson. It snapped a two-game pointless streak for Svechnikov, who had seven points (five goals, two assists) in the previous four games.

Tkachuk capped the scoring on a two-on-one break at 15:53 of the third. Carolina outshot Ottawa 39-30. The Senators killed off all four Hurricanes power plays.

