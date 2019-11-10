Penguins' Crosby leaves game with injury

Pittsburgh Penguins captain and leading scorer Sidney Crosby left Saturday night's home game against the Chicago Blackhawks with an unspecified injury and did not return. Early in the third period, Crosby collided and got his skates tangled with Chicago defenseman Erik Gustafsson. Crosby finished his shift, including a blocked shot off his skate, but then limped down the runway toward the locker room.

After the game -- a 3-2 shootout win for the Penguins -- coach Mike Sullivan said, per the team's website, "He went out in the third period with a lower-body injury. He is being evaluated as we speak. We will get more information on Monday." The two-time NHL MVP has five goals and 12 assists 16 games entering Saturday.

