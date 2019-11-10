International Development News
Development News Edition

Couturier, Flyers top Maple Leafs in shootout

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Toronto
  • |
  • Updated: 10-11-2019 10:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-11-2019 10:28 IST
Couturier, Flyers top Maple Leafs in shootout
Image Credit: pixabay

Sean Couturier scored the decisive goal in a shootout, and the visiting Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 Saturday night for their third straight win. The shootout was tied 1-1 when Couturier scored the winner to complete the third round. He deked Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen to the right before coming back left and slipping the puck into the open side of the net.

The Maple Leafs defeated the Flyers after an 11-round shootout Nov. 2 in Philadelphia. Philippe Myers and Oskar Lindblom scored for the Flyers in regulation time. Brian Elliott stopped 38 shots, including eight in overtime.

William Nylander had a goal and an assist for Toronto, and Travis Dermott had a goal in regulation. Auston Matthews added two assists for the Maple Leafs, who tied the game in the third period after the Flyers built a 2-0 lead. Andersen made 30 saves for the Maple Leafs, who had a three-game win streak snapped. Winger Mitch Marner left in the second period with an apparent right leg injury. Head coach Mike Babcock did not have many details after the game but said Marner would not travel to Chicago for Sunday's game.

The Flyers scored twice in the first period. Myers scored his second goal of the season on a sharp wrist shot from the slot, on a pass from former Maple Leaf James van Riemsdyk at 8:08 of the first.

Lindblom scored his eighth of the season on a deflection of a shot by Travis Konecny on a power play at 18:28 of the first. Ilya Mikheyev was serving an interference penalty for the Maple Leafs. Toronto had a 10-8 advantage in shots on goal in the first period.

Dermott scored his first goal of the season at 10:11 of the second period on a snap shot. Matthews emerged from a scramble near the left boards and knocked the puck to Nylander, who slid a pass into the slot to Dermott. Toronto led 21-18 in shots on goal after two periods.

Andersen made two big saves during a scramble around the net three minutes into the third period. About a minute later, Nylander notched his fifth goal at 3:58 of the third after Matthews, from the side of the net, flicked a backhand pass into the goal mouth.

The Leafs outshot the Flyers 8-1 in overtime.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul wreaks havoc in Odisha before landfall; see Live tracker

Immersion in virtual reality scenes of the Arctic helps to ease people's pain: Study

Cambodian opposition figure Sam Rainsy taken aside by Malaysian immigration officials

Three arrested, guns seized in Greek anti-terrorism raid

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Over 100 Indian CEOs, Deepika Padukone to visit Davos for 50th WEF annual meet

Over 100 Indian CEOs, several political leaders and select Bollywood stars including Deepika Padukone will be in the Swiss ski resort town of Davos in January for the 50th anniversary of the WEF Annual Meeting to discuss what requires to ma...

Tennis-Mladenovic upsets Barty to give France 2-1 lead in Fed Cup final

Kristina Mladenovic moved France in sight of a first Fed Cup title in 16 years by pulling off a brave 2-6 6-4 7-61 win over world number one Ash Barty in the first reverse singles of the final against Australia on Sunday. Mladenovics inspir...

Cyclone Bulbul lashes Bangladesh, killing fisherman and homemaker

Cyclone Bulbul lashed Bangladesh overnight, killing two people, injuring scores and damaging homes but prompt evacuations saved many lives and the worst was over, officials said on Sunday. No major damage was reported in camps in southeast ...

'Narcos: Mexico' star Tenoch Huerto to lead new 'Purge' thriller

Tenoch Huerta, best known for Narcos Mexico, will star as the male lead in the new Purge horror thriller. Huerta, who played Mexican drug trafficker Rafael Caro Quintero in the Netflix series, will feature opposite Ana de la Reguera in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019