Harden scores 42 as Rockets wipe out Bulls

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Chicago
  • |
  • Updated: 10-11-2019 11:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-11-2019 11:13 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay

James Harden scored 42 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out nine assists, and the visiting Houston Rockets pulled away for a 117-94 win over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night. Russell Westbrook added 26 points on 10-for-20 shooting for Houston, which won its third game in a row. Danuel House Jr. recorded a game-high six steals to go along with 11 points, and Clint Capela finished with 16 points and 20 rebounds.

Wendell Carter Jr. had was among four players with 13 points to lead the Bulls. He also had 16 rebounds. Chandler Hutchison scored 13 in his first start of the season in place of Otto Porter Jr., who has a sprained left foot. Lauri Markkanen and Thaddeus Young also added 13 points each.

The Rockets outscored the Bulls 36-18 in the third quarter to turn a one-point edge into a lopsided lead. Chicago followed a victory with a loss for the third time this season. The Bulls have yet to win back-to-back games.

Houston opened the third quarter on a 12-2 run to set the tone for the rest of the way. Westbrook started the outburst with a jump shot and a free throw, and Harden added to the run by making a pair of free throws and a 3-pointer. Capela contributed a layup before Westbrook made another basket on an assist by House. By the start of the fourth quarter, the Rockets led by 19. The lead ballooned beyond 20 points when Harden made a 3-pointer with 6:58 remaining.

Houston held a 50-49 lead at the half. The Rockets led by six points with 1:25 to go before intermission, but the Bulls closed the gap thanks to five straight points from Zach LaVine on a slam dunk and a 3-pointer. Chicago led by as many as nine early in the second quarter after a dunk by Young. Houston answered with a 24-7 run to pull ahead 46-38 with 4:14 left in the first half.

The Bulls had built a 27-20 advantage at the end of the first quarter. Houston improved to 3-2 on the road this season. Chicago dropped to 1-3 on its home court.

