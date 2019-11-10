International Development News
Development News Edition

Meier, Sharks top Predators in 7th round of SO

  • Reuters
  • |
  • San Jose
  • |
  • Updated: 10-11-2019 12:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-11-2019 12:06 IST
Meier, Sharks top Predators in 7th round of SO
Image Credit: Flickr

Timo Meier scored in the seventh round of a previously scoreless shootout to give the San Jose Sharks a 2-1 victory over the visiting Nashville Predators on Saturday night. After Martin Jones stopped a Rocco Grimaldi try to start the round, Meier looped in from the right side and then roofed a wrist shot over the blocker side of Nashville goaltender Juuse Saros. Meier also had an assist on the Sharks' only goal in regulation, scored by Tomas Hertl.

Jones, playing in his 300th NHL games, had 24 saves for San Jose, which extended its winning streak to three games. The Sharks won for the first time in 10 games this season when trailing after two periods, and the first time in nine when trailing after one. Filip Forsberg scored for Nashville, while Saros finished with 31 saves.

Both teams were coming off sloppy defensive efforts on Thursday night -- Nashville allowed a franchise-record nine goals, including six over a span of eight minutes in a 9-4 loss at Colorado, while San Jose gave up three goals in less than eight minutes late in the third period of a 6-5 victory over Minnesota. They combined for just one goal over the first two periods, and that didn't come until the 14:44 mark of the second period, with a highlight-reel score by Forsberg.

Forsberg carried in the puck in on the left side of the blue line and passed the puck to himself through the skates of Erik Karlsson. Forsberg then powered around the Sharks defenseman before flipping a shot short side over Jones' blocker from the bottom of the left circle for his eight goal of the season. Hertl tied it at the 5:22 mark of the third period with his seventh goal of the year, slapping in a rebound of a Marc-Edouard Vlasic shot that he had deflected into the pads of Saros.

Nashville got a four-on-three power play with 1:31 to go in overtime when Evander Kane was called for hooking but failed to capitalize when Jones stopped all four of its shots.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul wreaks havoc in Odisha before landfall; see Live tracker

Immersion in virtual reality scenes of the Arctic helps to ease people's pain: Study

Cambodian opposition figure Sam Rainsy taken aside by Malaysian immigration officials

Three arrested, guns seized in Greek anti-terrorism raid

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Makar scores 2, Avs take down Blue Jackets

Rookie defenseman Cale Makar scored twice, Nazem Kadri had a goal and an assist and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2 in Denver on Saturday night. Pavel Francouz had 39 saves, Samuel Girard also scored and Tyson Jost...

How Adil Hussain became a part of 'Star Trek: Discovery'

Actor Adil Hussain, who recently joined the cast of CBS All Access series Star Trek Discovery for its upcoming third season, says he had a memorable time working on the show. The actor said it all started when he was shooting for his upcomi...

DLF Apr-Sep sales bookings up 16 pc at Rs 1,425 cr on demand for completed units

Realty major DLFs sales bookings rose 16 percent to Rs 1,425 crore during the first six months of this fiscal year, mainly due to demand for its ready-to-move-in residential units. DLF, the countrys largest real estate firm in market capita...

2 killed, over 21 lakh people evacuated as cyclone Bulbul hits Bangladesh

Two people were killed and over 21 lakh evacuated from low-lying areas as cyclone Bulbul made predawn landfall on Sunday in Bangladesh, ravaging southwestern coastlines alongside Indias West Bengal, before weakening into a deep depression. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019