I am like Virat Kohli, says Warner's daughter

"I am like Virat Kohli," said David Warner's daughter Ivy Mae while playing cricket with his father at their home. In a video made by Candice Warner, the Australian opener's wife, young Ivy Mae is seen taking on throwdowns from her father and as she prepared herself to face one of the deliveries, she repeatedly said: "I'm Virat Kohli".

Warner may be regarded as one of the best batsmen in limited-overs cricket in the world but for his daughter, the Indian batting mainstay tops everyone else. The 33-year-old cricketer posted the video on Instagram with a caption: "I'm not sure about this one. Indi wants to be Virat Kohli."

Warner's wife also posted the same video on Twitter with the caption: "This little girl has spent too much time in India. Wants to be Virat Kohli." While Kohli heads the overall batting charts in IPL, having amassed 5,412 runs, Warner has also been in exceptional form in the past few seasons.

Warner is at fourth position in the list with 4,706 runs in 126 games at an average of 43.17. Warner missed the 2018 IPL season after being banned for his role in the infamous ball-tampering scandal in South Africa. He announced his comeback in the IPL in imperious fashion, topping the chart in the 2019 season with 692 runs in 12 matches at an average of 69.20 and a strike rate of 143.86.

