India coach Stimac stresses on recovery ahead of World Cup qualifiers

  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 10-11-2019 20:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-11-2019 20:55 IST
Indian football coach Igor Stimac on Sunday emphasised on recovery, as his wards trained ahead of the World Cup Qualifiers against Afghanistan and Oman. Stimac stated that recovering "as quick as possible" is of paramount importance ahead of the all-crucial games next week.

"Players are coming right from matches and our primary concern is to recover as quickly as possible so that they can hit the ground fresh. Our medical team are taking care of minor niggles. We are trying to utilise every second during the camp and the boys have also responded positively so far," the coach said here. For the second day in succession, the Blue Tigers hit the training ground in preparation for their FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Afghanistan and Oman slated on November 14 and 19 respectively.

Strength and conditioning coach Luka Radman made the boys go through a session which aids in faster muscle recovery. Pritam Kotal, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Anas Edathodika, Pronay Halder and Farukh Choudhary didn't waste time to get into the groove, and sweated it out with the others.

"After the club commitments, it's now time for national team duty. We are ready to go full throttle," Anas Edathodika said. "An away fixture is always going to be difficult but we have to be cautious and grab the opportunities to get the job done."

Pronay Halder, who is back in the national team fold after King's Cup, felt the Blue Tigers have enough ammunition at their disposal to achieve the "desired results". "Our team has been in good form and we had played some great football recently. If we can play to our true potential, we can get the desired results in our next two matches," Halder stated.

