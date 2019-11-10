Sonowal elected President of Assam Olympic Association

Assam Chief Minister and former Union Sports Minister Sarbanada Sonowal were on Sunday elected as the President of the Assam Olympic Association. Sonowal had a two-year stint as country's Sports Minister before he quit to become 14th Chief Minister of Assam in May 2016.

Lakhya Konwar was elected to the post of General Secretary while the state association also got 10 Vice Presidents. Tapan Kumar Das is the new Treasurer while Amal Narayan Patowary, Sanjib Handique, Shantanu and Tarang Gogoi were elected joint secretaries.

