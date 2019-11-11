Soccer-England bring in keeper Henderson for injured Heaton, Barkley out

England have called up Sheffield United goalkeeper Dean Henderson for the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Montenegro and Kosovo after Aston Villa's Tom Heaton pulled out with injury, the FA said on Sunday. Heaton sustained a calf injury in training on Saturday which prevented him playing in Sunday's 2-1 Premier League defeat at local rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers, with Jed Steer replacing him in goal.

Henderson, on loan from Manchester United, leads the English top flight with five clean sheets this season. Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley has also been ruled out through injury but England manager Gareth Southgate did not name a replacement. Barkley has been sidelined since Oct. 19 after suffering an ankle problem against Newcastle United.

England face Montenegro at Wembley on Thursday in the country's 1,000th international fixture, before visiting Kosovo on Nov. 17. They need one point from their remaining games to guarantee their place in next year's finals.

