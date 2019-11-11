International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Federer up against it after Thiem defeat

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 04:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 04:45 IST
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Federer up against it after Thiem defeat
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Roger Federer said he had no more margin for error if he wanted to avoid an early exit at the ATP Finals after losing his opening group match to Dominic Thiem on Sunday. The 38-year-old Swiss, bidding for his seventh title at the event but his first since 2011, struggled to handle Thiem's aggressive game as he went down 7-5 7-5.

Only once in 16 previous appearances has Federer failed to survive the group phase, in 2008, and to avoid a repeat he will have to beat Italian Matteo Berrettini on Tuesday and most probably Novak Djokovic on Thursday. Djokovic, aiming to claw back the year-end number one ranking from Rafael Nadal, destroyed debutant Berrettini 6-2 6-1 in the day's opening singles match at the O2 Arena.

Thiem put constant pressure on Federer and broke at 5-5 in each set to claim his third win over the Swiss this year. "My forecast, it's a normal tournament from here on forward," 20-time Grand Slam champion Federer, beaten by Djokovic in an epic Wimbledon final in July, said.

"Not allowed to lose anymore for me. That's how it is every week of the year for the last 20 years, so from that standpoint there is nothing new there. "I've got to recover, I've got make sure I play better than today, and hopefully I can win that match (against Berrettini)."

The warning signs were there in Federer's opening service game which he dropped and although he hit back impressively he faltered at 5-5 when Thiem hurried him into errors. Federer had the majority of support in the packed arena but, try as he might, he could not find his A game in the second set as Thiem again dominated the baseline rallies.

Thiem, who has flourished this year since hiring coach Nicolas Massu after a slow start to the season, broke again at 5-5 and although Federer fought hard and had a point to take the set into a tiebreak he was unable to turn things around. "I thought he played a tough first-round performance today, and my game was probably just not good enough, and the start didn't help," Federer said.

Thiem will face Djokovic on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

100% FDI in coal mining to help India achieve 300 MT steel output target: Deloitte

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

Penguins' Crosby leaves game with injury

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Blackwood, Devils stymie Canucks yet again

New Jersey goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood made 30 saves to beat Vancouver for the second time in less than a month in the Devils 2-1 win over the host Canucks on Sunday afternoon. Blackwood made 25 saves in a shutout of Vancouver on Oct. 19...

UPDATE 1-Australia's east coast declares state of emergency amid 'catastrophic' fire threat

Authorities in Australias Queensland and New South Wales states on Monday declared a state of emergency as the countrys eastern region prepared for catastrophic fire conditions. Fires in northern New South Wales NSW and Queensland over the ...

US News Roundup: Trump to ask U.S. Supreme Court to review tax returns decision; Militias, conservative activists rally in Washington

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.Forsaken by Trump, immigrant Dreamers seek U.S. Supreme Court reprieveWhen Maricruz Abarca learned three years ago that she had been given the legal right under a U.S. government pro...

Mexico says it would offer asylum to Bolivia's Morales if he sought it

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Sunday that the country would offer asylum to embattled Bolivian President Evo Morales if he sought it, saying on Twitter that Mexico has received 20 Bolivian officials and lawmakers at its re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019