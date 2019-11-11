Mantha’s late goal gives Red Wings 3-2 win over Knights

The Detroit Red Wings haven't had a lot to cheer about so far, but they have one thing to celebrate on Sunday: a winning streak. Anthony Mantha scored the game-winning goal with 31 seconds remaining to lift the Red Wings to a 3-2 home win over Vegas Golden Knights.

Mantha skated in on a partial breakaway and fired a wrist shot from the right face-off circle inside the far post and just under the crossbar for his 11th goal of the season. The Red Wings trailed 2-1, but tied the game at 2-2 with 9:03 remaining on a goal by Madison Bowey, who got off a shot in between the face-off circles as he was falling down that went into the net.

Jonathan Bernier made 17 saves in goal for Detroit, which won two games in a row for the first time since winning its first two games of the year. The Golden Knights have now lost five of their last six games, and they finished 1-2-1 on a four-game road trip against Eastern Conference opponents.

Malcolm Subban made 16 saves in net in defeat for the Golden Knights. The Golden Knights took a 1-0 lead with 3:33 left in the first period on a goal by Jonathan Marchessault, who came in on a two-on-one break with Reilly Smith and put home a one-time shot off of a pass from Smith.

The Red Wings tied the game with 45 seconds left in the first period on a power-play goal by Andreas Athanasiou, who blasted a shot from the right face-off circle into the goal to make it 1-1. Max Pacioretty then gave Vegas a 2-1 lead with 10:56 left in the second when he fired a shot from the right face-off circle through traffic and into the goal.

Each team had just two power plays and 19 shots on goal for the game.

