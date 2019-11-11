International Development News
Development News Edition

Farabee's goal in shootout lifts Flyers over Bruins

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Boston
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 09:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 09:11 IST
Farabee's goal in shootout lifts Flyers over Bruins
Image Credit: pixabay

Joel Farabee scored the lone goal of the shootout as the Philadelphia Flyers edged the host Boston Bruins 3-2 Sunday night. Travis Konecny and Philippe Myers tallied in regulation, as the Flyers recovered from blowing a two-goal lead in the third period. Carter Hart had 26 saves and turned away all three shots he faced in the shootout to lead Philadelphia to its fourth straight win.

Danton Heinen and Brad Marchand scored for the Bruins, who have lost three in a row for the first time this season. Jaroslav Halak stopped 27 shots. The Bruins entered the third down 2-0 before Heinen got them on the board when he spun and whirled the puck past Hart from the front of the net at 5:59. Marchand's wrister from the left circle knotted the score at 12:22.

David Pastrnak received a penalty shot with 4:56 left in the third, but he held too long on the chance and couldn't break the tie. Boston wasted a late power play in the third and survived a too-many-men penalty with 22 seconds left in overtime.

Late in the second period, Halak stopped Claude Giroux alone on a breakaway to keep the deficit at two. The Bruins appeared to score early in the second after an initial shot by Connor Clifton trickled under Hart's pad and into the net following a push from Par Lindholm. A goal was not signaled on the ice, and the referees concluded after replay the score shouldn't count.

An explanation for the no-goal was not given, but it appeared Clifton might have interfered with Hart. The Flyers jumped out to a two-goal lead in the first period. Konecny struck first at 13:50, putting home a rebound of a Couturier shot on a Philadelphia four-on-one.

Myers doubled the advantage at 17:56 with a snipe over Halak's shoulder from the dot in the right circle. The marker ran Myers' goal-scoring streak to three straight games after he was held to one goal in 21 games all of last season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

100% FDI in coal mining to help India achieve 300 MT steel output target: Deloitte

Penguins' Crosby leaves game with injury

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Suns fire away on 3-pointers, blow out Nets

Devin Booker had 27 points and nine assists, Ricky Rubio had his third straight double-double with 22 points and 12 assists, and the host Phoenix Suns made a season-high 19 3-pointers in a 138-112 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. K...

Arsenal need international break, says striker Alexandre Lacazette

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette said that the side needs an international break as they are losing confidence. We miss confidence and we need an international break. I hope we are going to come back well. We need to work more than we do...

Australian court to rule on Wednesday on appeal by Vatican's former treasurer

Australias High Court will rule on Wednesday whether to allow a final bid by Vatican former treasurer George Pell to overturn his convictions for sexually abusing two 13-year-old choirboys in the late 1990s. Pell, the highest-ranking Cathol...

If BJP can join hands with PDP in J&K, why can't Sena do so with NCP and Cong: Raut

If BJP can join hands with PDP in JK, why cant Sena do so with NCP and Cong Raut...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019