Soccer-Sounders must build on Cup success, says Roldan

The Seattle Sounders must build on their MLS Cup success and look to cement their place as one of Major League Soccer's great sides next year, says midfielder Cristian Roldan. The Sounders claimed their second MLS Cup in four years on Sunday as three second-half goals gave them a 3-1 win over Toronto FC in front of a capacity crowd at CenturyLink Field.

Seattle have qualified for the playoffs every year since they joined the league as an expansion club in 2009, reaching the Cup final in three of the past four seasons. "Obviously, winning MLS Cup is nice, but it's time to put Seattle up there with the great teams," Seattle midfielder Cristian Roldan said.

"We need to do that by winning Supporters' Shield next year and getting back to the final again. "It's important that we not only go for MLS Cup trophies but Supporters' Shield and Open Cup."

Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei paid tribute to their supporters. "They are part of our DNA," he said. "You work hard, you put in that sweat, effort, tears, the money, and everything the fans put in home and away, it is part of the DNA we have as players too."

Toronto FC midfielder Michael Bradley said Seattle had become a real soccer city. "Obviously, this city has a good connection with this team," Bradley said. "There is some history here. We all have respect for the club and what they have built here."

