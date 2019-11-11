International Development News
Development News Edition

Saurabh Chaudhary wins silver in Asian Shooting Championship

  • PTI
  • |
  • Doha
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 15:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 15:03 IST
Saurabh Chaudhary wins silver in Asian Shooting Championship
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Teen shooter Saurabh Chaudhary claimed the silver medal in men's 10m air pistol event to continue India's surge at the 14th Asian Championship here on Monday. The 17-year-old World Cup and the Asian Games gold-medallist shot 244.5 to finish second on the podium behind North Korea's Kim Song Guk, who won the top prize with a world record 246.5.

Iran's Foroughi Javed bagged the bronze with a score of 221.8 at the Lusail Shooting Complex. With 583, both Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma had qualified for the final in seventh and sixth place, respectively.

However, Verma had to be satisfied with a fifth-place finish in the eight-man final, having managed 181.5. Chaudhary had a great start to the final and had a series of 10 and above scores but the North Korean was in a league of his own on the day.

Both Chaudhary and Verma had already secured their Olympic quotas in the earlier competitions. The air pistol quotas from this competition went to Iran, North Korea and Pakistan as India and China had already secured the maximum two quotas each.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

100% FDI in coal mining to help India achieve 300 MT steel output target: Deloitte

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

As Trump fumes, public impeachment hearings set to grab spotlight

This week will mark a new and unparalleled chapter in Donald Trumps tumultuous presidency, as the Democratic-led impeachment probe goes public with televised hearings into allegations about Trumps dealings with Ukraine.Beginning on Wednesda...

UPDATE 9-'Pam! Pam! Pam!'- Shooting of protester marks step up in Hong Kong violence

Hong Kong police shot and critically wounded a protester and a man was set on fire on Monday as the territory spiralled into violence, prompting a warning from a Chinese editor that the mainland Peoples Liberation Army could step in at any ...

Right To Protein Health Campaign Launched to Create Awareness About the Importance of Proteins in an Indian Diet

Protein-O-Meter - an online protein calculator will track protein in an Indian diet MUMBAI, Nov. 11, 2019 PRNewswire -- Right To Protein, a nation-wide public health initiative, has been announced that will increase general awareness about...

Beijing slams Pompeo for 'Cold War thinking' in Berlin speech

Beijing, Nov 11 AFP China on Monday accused Mike Pompeo of outdated Cold War thinking after the US Secretary of State warned against a Chinese threat to Western freedoms. Pompeo -- who spoke in Germany on the eve of the 30th anniversary of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019