International Development News
Development News Edition

Delhi thrash Nagaland by 8 wickets in Mushtaq Ali Trophy

  • PTI
  • |
  • Surat
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 18:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 18:43 IST
Delhi thrash Nagaland by 8 wickets in Mushtaq Ali Trophy

A disciplined all-round effort helped Delhi thrash Nagaland by eight wickets in a Group 'E' T20 match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy here on Monday. Electing to field, Delhi restricted Nagaland to 75 for nine in their stipulated 20 overs before returning to overhaul the target, scoring 78 for two in 12.3 overs.

While left-arm spinner Pawan Negi claimed three wickets, Lalit Yadav, S Bhati and Karan Dagar accounted for one wicket each. Batting first, only three Nagaland batsmen -- M Wotsa, S S Mundhe and I Lemtur could reach double figures.

Chasing the target, Delhi rode on some useful contributions from the top-order with skipper Dhruv Shorey top-scoring with a run-a-ball 27 and Nitish Rana scoring 20 not out. In other Group E matches, Saurashtra registered a comfortable 57-run win over Gujarat at the Lalabhai Contractor Stadium.

Batting first, Saurashtra rode on fifties by Dharmendrasinh Jadeja (59), Samarth Vyas (55) and Sheldon Jackson (57) to post a challenging 214 for seven. In reply, Gujarat could only manage 157 for eight in 20 overs with Axar Patel (70) doing the bulk of scoring.

Brief Scores: Nagaland 75 for 9 in 20 overs (SS Mundhe 22; Pawan Negi 3/11) lost by eight wickets to Delhi 78 for two in 12.3 overs (DR Shorey 27; S Binny 2/21).

Saurashtra 214 for 7 in 20 overs (Sheldon Jackson 57; Roosh Kalaria 2/28) beat Gujarat 157 for 8 in 20 overs (Axar Patel 70; Jaydev Unadkat 3/32) by 57 runs. Jharkhand 107 allout in 19.4 overs (Virat Singh 44; Umar Nazir 5/17) beat Jammu and Kashmir 100 all out in 19.5 overs (Shubham Khajuria 38; S Nadeem 2/10) by 7 runs.

Sikkim 121 for 4 in 20 overs (Yashpal Singh 63; Ankit Yadav 1/17) lost by 7 wickets to Odisha 125 for 3 in 17.1 overs (Subhranshu Senapati 44; Plazor Tamang 2/20).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Jordan committed to peace treaty with Israel despite ending land deal

Jordan said on Monday it was committed to its landmark peace treaty with Israel despite ending a 25-year deal that allows its neighbour to use two parcels of land along its border under its sovereignty, its foreign minister said.In a news c...

50th IFFI to pay tribute to silent film viewing

50th International Film Festival of India IFFI will be paying tribute to the lost form of silent film viewing in a specially curated section where three movies by master filmmakers Alfred Hitchcock, Sergei M Eisenstein and GW Pabst will be ...

Labour's Corbyn says Trump got his wish of Johnson-Farage deal

The leader of Britains opposition Labour Party said on Monday that U.S. President Donald Trump had got his wish for Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage to make a pact with Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Farage said he would not stand candidates...

Shiv Sena has not yet received letters of support from

Shiv Sena has not yet received letters of support fromCongress and NCP, claim BJP sources....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019