Athletics-CAS confirms Salazar appeal against four-year ban

  • Reuters
  • Washington DC
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 19:51 IST
  • Created: 11-11-2019 19:40 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

American Alberto Salazar, who has coached some of the world's top distance runners, has appealed against his four-year ban for doping violations, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said Monday. Salazar was given a four-year ban by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) on Sept. 30 for "orchestrating and facilitating prohibited doping conduct" as head coach of the Nike Oregon Project (NOP), a camp designed primarily to develop U.S. endurance athletes.

CAS said in a statement that it had registered an appeal from Salazar and endocrinologist Jeffrey Brown, who also worked on the NOP project and was banned for four years. Both have denied wrongdoing. "At this stage, it appears that the hearings in these two matters are unlikely to take place before March 2020," said CAS. Nike, which has since shut down the project, has previously said it would support Salazar's appeal. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Alex Richardson)

