International Development News
Development News Edition

Kenya's Abraham Kiptum banned for doping; his world record squashed

Kenya's former world half marathon record holder Abraham Kiptum has been banned for four years over an anti-doping violation, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said.

Kenya's Abraham Kiptum banned for doping; his world record squashed
Image Credit: Twitter (@WorldAthletics)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Kenya's former world half marathon record holder Abraham Kiptum has been banned for four years over an anti-doping violation.
  • Kiptum was earlier suspended provisionally on April 26 for an Athlete Biological Passport (ABP) violation.
  • All his results going back to Oct. 13, 2018, including a half marathon world record (58 minutes and 18 seconds), have been disqualified.

Kenya's former world half marathon record holder Abraham Kiptum has been banned for four years over an anti-doping violation, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said. The AIU, which oversees integrity issues in international athletics, including doping, had provisionally suspended the 30-year-old on April 26 for an Athlete Biological Passport (ABP) violation.

The passport uses blood tests to detect the likelihood of doping rather than testing for specific substances. Kiptum's four-year ban commences from that date and all his results going back to Oct. 13, 2018 -- including a half marathon world record (58 minutes and 18 seconds) that he had set in Valencia later that month -- have been disqualified. His time was five seconds better than the previous mark set by Eritrea's Zersenay Tadese in Lisbon in 2010.

Kiptum's compatriot Geoffrey Kamworor broke the world half-marathon record by 17 seconds in Copenhagen in September.

Kenya is known for its middle and long-distance running pedigree but has suffered damage to its reputation due to a number of doping violations in recent years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

ICC reprimands Bairstow for "audible obscenity"

Star England batsman Jonny Bairstow was on Monday reprimanded by the International Cricket Council ICC for his obscene reaction after being dismissed in the series-deciding T20I against New Zealand at Eden park in Auckland. Bairstow, who wa...

Jharkhand Cong leader dies

Congress leader Ajay Kumar Dubey died on Monday after a brief illness, party sources said. The 45-year-old leader, son of former Jharkhand minister and senior party leader Chandrasekhar Dubey, died at a private hospital here, party leader ...

Cold wave conditions prevail in most parts of J-K

Cold wave conditions prevailed in most parts of Jammu and Kashmir with Srinagars maximum temperature settling at 3.4 degrees Celsius-- 14.5 degrees below normal during this part of the season, a MET department official said. Jammu, the wint...

Entire country rejoicing dilution of Article 370: Naidu

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Monday said the entire country is rejoicing dilution of Article 370 relating to special status of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state as it was done through a democratic process, reflecting the desire and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019