International Development News
Development News Edition

Report: Falcons RB Freeman, TE Hooper to have MRIs

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 22:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 22:06 IST
Report: Falcons RB Freeman, TE Hooper to have MRIs
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Flickr

Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman and tight end Austin Hooper are having MRI exams Monday to determine the extent of their injuries, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported. Freeman initially was diagnosed with a foot sprain following the Falcons' 26-9 upset in New Orleans on Sunday. Hooper left the game with a knee injury.

Freeman rushed 10 times for 38 yards and caught three passes for 10 yards and did not play in the second half against the Saints. Hooper caught four passes for 17 yards, including an 8-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Freeman, 27, has rushed for 371 yards and no touchdowns in nine starts this season, adding 38 catches for 282 yards and three scores.

Hooper, 25, has a team-high 56 receptions for 608 yards in nine games. He also leads the Falcons with six touchdown grabs. Backup Brian Hill would be in line to start Sunday at Carolina if Freeman can't go. Hill, 24, rushed for 61 yards on 20 carries and caught a 10-yard touchdown pass against New Orleans.

Veteran Luke Stocker, 31, is the No. 2 tight end on Atlanta's roster. Primarily a blocker, he has six catches for 34 yards this season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Hopes Riyadh Agreement will lead to settlement of conflict in Yemen: India

India on Monday welcomed an agreement between Yemen government and the separatists to end the power struggle and hoped the deal will lead to an early settlement of conflict resulting in peace, progress and prosperity of the people of the wa...

Rallying-Bush fires reduce Rally Australia to four repeated stages

Bush fires have forced organizers of the Rally of Australia, which is set to decide the manufacturers title between Hyundai and Toyota, to reduce the route to less than a third of the original distance. Organizers said on Monday they planne...

Indigenous leader calls for EU action against firms over Brazil deforestation

The European Union should consider sanctions for companies that source materials from protected Brazilian forest reservations and native lands, an indigenous community representative said. Sonia Guajajara, the head of APIB, which represents...

Fujifilm expects India camera biz to grow in triple digits, to expand offline retail presence

Japanese photography and imaging major Fujifilm on Monday said it expects its camera business in India to grow in triple digits this fiscal, and is working on expanding its network of offline retail stores to 60 outlets. The company, which ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019