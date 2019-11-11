International Development News
Steelers RB Conner on track to return Thursday

  Updated: 11-11-2019 23:53 IST
After missing two games with a shoulder injury, Pittsburgh Steelers running back reportedly is on track to return Thursday night in Cleveland. Conner sprained the AC joint in his right shoulder in the waning moments of a 27-14 victory against the Miami Dolphins on Oct. 28.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported on Monday that the team expects him to play when the Steelers (5-4) battle the Browns (3-6) in prime time. Without Conner in the lineup, the Steelers averaged a season-worst 1.6 yards per carry on 27 attempts in a 17-12 win against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Conner, 24, has 97 carries for 380 yards and four touchdowns in seven games this season, one year removed from reaching the Pro Bowl with 973 yards and 12 scores.

