International Development News
Development News Edition

Alonso, Alvarez easily win Rookie of Year awards

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 05:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 05:56 IST
Alonso, Alvarez easily win Rookie of Year awards

Pete Alonso, the most productive rookie home run hitter in baseball history, and Yordan Alvarez were landslide winners of baseball's Rookie of the Year awards on Monday. Alonso of the New York Mets trotted away with the National League honor after smacking 53 homers to break the rookie mark set by Aaron Judge (52) of the New York Yankees two years ago. Alvarez had a franchise-rookie-record 27 homers in just 87 games for the Houston Astros en route to unanimously winning the American League award.

Alonso, an All-Star first baseman, received 29 of 30 first-place votes for 148 points and easily won over second-place finisher Mike Soroka (82) of the Atlanta Braves and third-place shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. (26) of the San Diego Padres. The right-handed Soroka received the other first-place vote. In addition to his homer production, Alonso batted .260 with 30 doubles and 120 RBIs. The player nicknamed "Polar Bear" also won the Home Run Derby at the midseason All-Star Game.

"I really feel blessed," Alonso, who turns 25 next month, said in an interview on the MLB Network. "I have to say thank you to the New York Mets for giving me the opportunity right out of spring training and believing in me from Day One." Soroka, 22, went 13-4 with a 2.68 ERA in 29 starts for the Braves. The All-Star right-hander struck out 142 in 174 2/3 innings.

Tatis was limited to 84 games due to injuries but the 20-year-old was spectacular when he played. He energized the Padres with a .317 average along with 22 homers, 53 RBIs and 16 steals. Alvarez received all 30 first-place votes and 150 points to easily outdistance the runner-up, pitcher John Means (53) of the Baltimore Orioles, and third-place infielder Brandon Lowe (27) of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Alvarez, 22, fit in well with the Astros' powerful lineup by batting .313, slugging .655 and driving in 78 runs in 87 games. He is the 11th unanimous winner in AL history. "He wants to appreciate all the help that everyone has taught him during the season, especially his teammates and the fans who follow him," Alvarez said through a translator on the MLB Network.

The left-handed Means went 12-11 with a 3.60 ERA in 31 appearances (27 starts). The 26-year-old All-Star had a solid 1.14 WHIP and struck out 121 in 155 innings. Lowe, 25, batted .270 but was limited to 82 games due to injuries. The All-Star smacked 17 homers and drove in 51 runs.

Alonso is the sixth New York Mets player to win the award but just the second position player. Outfielder Darryl Strawberry was the 1983 winner. Pitchers Tom Seaver (1967), Jon Matlack (1972), Dwight Gooden (1984) and Jacob deGrom (2014) are the other Mets' winners.

The Cuban-born Alvarez is the third Houston player to win the award. Jeff Bagwell won the NL award in 1991 when the Astros were in that league and Carlos Correa won the AL honor in 2015. Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez (20 points) and Toronto Blue Jays infielder Cavan Biggio (seven) round out the AL top five.

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds was fourth in the NL balloting, followed by fifth-place Dakota Hudson, a right-hander for the St. Louis Cardinals. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

UPDATE 1-Apple co-founder says Apple Card algorithm gave wife lower credit limit

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

First Spanish royal visit crowns Havana's 500th party

Cuba is in party mode this week, despite tough economic times worsened by tighter U.S. sanctions, as it prepares for its first state visit by a Spanish king, to celebrate the 500th anniversary of the founding of Havana, the capital.Spains K...

Bucks' Middleton (thigh) out 3-4 weeks

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton will miss three-to-four weeks because of a left thigh contusion. He was injured in Sundays win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, leaving the game in the third quarter. He underwent an MRI exam and furth...

UPDATE 4-Vindman should not fear retaliation over Ukraine testimony -Pentagon's Esper

U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman should not fear retaliation over his testimony to the U.S. Congress in its impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Monday. Vindman, now detailed to...

Bolivia armed forces commander orders troops onto streets against 'vandals'

Bolivias Armed Forces Commander Williams Kaliman said on Monday he had ordered troops to conduct joint operations with police against groups of vandals.The Bolivian capital La Paz is braced for violent clashes with thousands of supporters o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019