Banged-up Rams lose C Allen (MCL) for season

  • Reuters
  • Los Angeles
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 07:45 IST
The Los Angeles Rams have lost center Brian Allen for the rest of the season, while right tackle Rob Havenstein and wide receiver Brandin Cooks have already been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears. Allen, a second-year pro who has started nine games this season, suffered an MCL injury in Sunday's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, coach Sean McVay said Monday. Allen was a 2018 fourth-round pick out of Michigan State.

Havenstein could miss a couple of weeks due to a meniscus injury, while Cooks will miss his second consecutive game after suffering two concussions in October. Cooks, 26, had at least three previous concussions in the NFL before this season. Austin Blythe moved from guard to center to replace Allen on Sunday, with Austin Corbett likely to enter the starting lineup this week at guard. David Edwards stepped in for Havenstein on Sunday, with Bobby Evans another possibility at right tackle.

The Rams (5-4) host the Bears (4-5) on Sunday night.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

