Report: Falcons RB Freeman, TE Hooper to miss time

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Atlanta
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 07:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 07:53 IST
Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman could miss about two weeks with a foot sprain, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported. Freeman, who underwent an MRI exam on Monday, was injured in the Falcons' 26-9 upset in New Orleans on Sunday. So, too, was Austin Hooper, whose 56 catches are tied for the most in the league among tight ends.

Hooper suffered an MCL sprain, according to Rapoport, who added that Hooper will get a second opinion Tuesday after Monday's MRI to determine how long he will be out. Freeman, 27, rushed 10 times for 38 yards and caught three passes for 10 yards and did not play in the second half against the Saints. He has rushed for 371 yards and no touchdowns in nine starts this season, adding 38 catches for 282 yards and three scores.

Atlanta (2-7) plays at the Carolina Panthers on Sunday and is home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov. 24. Backup Brian Hill would be in line to start Sunday if Freeman can't go. Hill, 24, rushed for 61 yards on 20 carries and caught a 10-yard touchdown pass against New Orleans.

Hooper, 25, has 56 receptions for 608 yards in nine games. He leads the Falcons with six touchdown grabs. Veteran Luke Stocker, 31, is the No. 2 tight end on Atlanta's roster. Primarily a blocker, he has six catches for 34 yards this season.

