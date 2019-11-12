Report: Falcons RB Freeman (foot) out two weeks

Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman might be out two weeks while tight end Austin Hooper will be sidelined an undetermined length of time after having MRI exams Monday to determine the extent of their injuries, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported. Freeman initially was diagnosed with a foot sprain following the Falcons' 26-9 upset in New Orleans on Sunday, and the ailment is relatively minor, according to Rapoport.

Hooper left the Sunday game with a knee injury, and the MRI found a sprained medial collateral ligament, per Rapoport. Hooper reportedly will seek a second opinion before a determination is made on the timeline for his return. Freeman rushed 10 times for 38 yards and caught three passes for 10 yards and did not play in the second half against the Saints. Hooper caught four passes for 17 yards, including an 8-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

Freeman, 27, has rushed for 371 yards and no touchdowns in nine starts this season, adding 38 catches for 282 yards and three scores. Hooper, 25, has a team-high 56 receptions for 608 yards in nine games. He also leads the Falcons with six touchdown grabs.

Backup Brian Hill figures to start Sunday at Carolina in place of Freeman. Hill, 24, rushed for 61 yards on 20 carries and caught a 10-yard touchdown pass against New Orleans. Veteran Luke Stocker, 31, is the No. 2 tight end on Atlanta's roster. Primarily a blocker, he has six catches for 34 yards this season.

