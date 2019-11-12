International Development News
Development News Edition

Rahane, Pujara express excitement over playing India's first-ever day-night Test

As India gears up to play their first-ever day-night Test with a pink ball, batsmen Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara expressed their excitement.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 10:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 10:31 IST
Rahane, Pujara express excitement over playing India's first-ever day-night Test
Ajinkya Rahane (L) and Cheteshwar Pujara (R). Image Credit: ANI

As India gears up to play their first-ever day-night Test with a pink ball, batsmen Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara expressed their excitement. India and Bangladesh are slated to play their first-ever day-night Test at Eden Gardens, Kolkata from November 22-26.

Board of Control for Cricket in India shared a video on Twitter in which both players can be seen talking about the challenges that await the Indian team. "Pujara, Rahane looking forward to the historic pink-ball Test. Ahead of the Test series, #TeamIndia batsmen @ajinkyarahane88and @cheteshwar1 are excited to play the pink-ball Test and consider adaptation the key," BCCI tweeted.

"Day-night would be really interesting. Earlier, I played in the Duleep Trophy with the pink ball and it was interesting to play with that ball. Now we will play the international day-night Test. Yes, it will be exciting," Pujara said. "During the day, there would be no concerns regarding the visibility of the pink ball. In my opinion, the twilight period would be really challenging as to how one sights the ball. When I talked to other players, they told me picking the ball out of wrist spinners was a challenge," he added.

Rahane said that adapting to the new conditions would not be a problem for the Indian side. He also said that the match would be very exciting for the fans as well. "I am very excited as it is a new challenge. When we play the match, we will get the idea then. When we have practice sessions before the match, then only we can assess how pink ball behaves. From the fan point of view, it would be really exciting," Rahane said.

"As a batsman, playing late would be the key. Pink ball swings late and it would be essential in playing the ball late. I do not think there would be any problems in adapting," he added. On October 29, it was announced that India and Bangladesh would play their first-ever day/night Test at Eden Gardens.

When BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was asked how long did it take to convince skipper Virat Kohli to play the day/night Test, he replied: ""I had met Virat on October 25th for an hour and my first question was, we need to have day-night Test cricket and the answer in three seconds was let's go ahead and do it. I found him absolutely acceptable to play day-night Test matches". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Chinese state media praises Hong Kong police 'restraint'

State media in China on Tuesday said the Peoples Liberation Army was on hand if necessary to support the police in Hong Kong as it praised the force for its restraint, the day after an unarmed pro-democracy protester was shot. The city witn...

President, Vice President greet citizens on occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti

President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday greeted the nation on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti. Taking to Twitter, the President said, On the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, greetings to all ...

NBA roundup: Harden leads Rockets past Pelicans

James Harden scored 39 points and Russell Westbrook added 26 as the visiting Houston Rockets won their fourth consecutive game, beating the injury-depleted New Orleans Pelicans 122-116 on Monday night. Harden scored 13 straight points as th...

Traffic resumes on Jammu-Srinagar highway after being suspended for two days

The vehicular traffic on Jammu - Srinagar highway NH-44 resumed on Tuesday after being suspended for two days following a landslide at Digdole on Sunday afternoon. The landslide left hundreds of vehicles stranded on both ends of the blocked...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019