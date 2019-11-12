International Development News
Development News Edition

Indore Test: B'desh players sweat it out to prepare for match against India

Ahead of the first Test against India, Bangladesh players were seen toiling at Holkar Stadium in Indore on Tuesday to prepare for the match against the hosts.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Indore (Madhya Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 12:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 12:40 IST
Indore Test: B'desh players sweat it out to prepare for match against India
Bangladesh players train at Holkar Stadium in Indore. Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the first Test against India, Bangladesh players were seen toiling at Holkar Stadium in Indore on Tuesday to prepare for the match against the hosts. Both the Asian cricketing giants are slated to play a two-match Test series which would be a part of the World Test Championship (WTC).

In the session, batting coach Neil Mckenzie was seen advising players on how to go forward to get to the length of the ball. Bangladesh players also took part in light bowling and fielding exercise but the main focus looked to be on how to tackle the Indian spinners.

Indian pacers Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami have troubled the opponents in the past with their quick and short bouncers, and as a result, few Bangladesh batters were seen practicing the pull shot. India is currently placed at the top of the World Test Championship standings with 240 points from five matches. India and Bangladesh will also play their first-ever day-night Test at Eden Gardens from November 22-26.

Squads of both India and Bangladesh for the two-match Test series are as follows: India: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Saha (wk), R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant

Bangladesh: Mominul Haque (Captain), Shadman Islam, Imrul Kayes, Saif Hasan, Litton Kumer Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmud Ullah, Md Mithun, Musaddek Hossain Saikat, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain, Abu Jayed Chowdhury Rahi, Ebadat Hossain. In the recently concluded three-match T20I series between India and Bangladesh, the hosts managed to come out triumphant, 2-1.

Bangladesh had won the first match of the series at Delhi, but India managed to bounce back to register victories at Rajkot and Nagpur. In the final T20I on Sunday, India registered a 30-run win as Deepak Chahar took six wickets.

Chahar created the record for scripting best bowling figures in a T20I match. He finished with the figures of 6-7 and en route, he also became the first Indian male cricketer to take a hat-trick in the shortest format of the game. India and Bangladesh will take on each other in the first Test at Indore slated to begin from November 14. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

China stocks end higher ahead of Trump's trade cues

Shares in Shanghai ended firmer on Tuesday, after having dithered either side of flat, ahead of a key speech by U.S. President Donald Trump at the Economic Club of New York that may offer clues on the likelihood of a trade deal with China. ...

UPDATE 2-Afghanistan to swap Taliban militants for American, Australian captives

Afghanistan will release two senior Taliban commanders and a leader of the Haqqani militant group in exchange for an American and an Australian professor who were kidnapped in 2016, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said on Tuesday.The governme...

Turkey's Erdogan says will tell Trump U.S. failed to keep Syria promise

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday he would tell President Donald Trump that the United States has not fulfilled its agreement last month to remove the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia from a region along Turkeys border.It is imposs...

PM Modi greets everyone on occasion of 550th birthday of Guru Nanak Dev Ji

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi greeted everyone on the occasion of the 550th Prakash Parv of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. This is a day to rededicate ourselves to fulfilling Shri Guru Nanak Dev Jis dream of a just, inclusive and harmonious so...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019