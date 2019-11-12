Financial Times editor Barber to step down after 14 years in charge

Lionel Barber will step down as the editor of the Financial Times in January, ending a 14-year tenure that was marked by the sale of the newspaper to Japan's Nikkei and a huge push to an online subscription.

"I expect my successor to be announced shortly," he said in a statement. Barber has spent the last 34 years working at the salmon-pink newspaper.

