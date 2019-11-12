International Development News
Development News Edition

Soccer-Sterling-Gomez row should have been handled internally-Ferdinand

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 17:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 16:41 IST
Soccer-Sterling-Gomez row should have been handled internally-Ferdinand
Image Credit: pixabay

England boss Gareth Southgate's decision to drop Raheem Sterling for a clash with teammate Joe Gomez will only heap the pressure on the winger and the issue could have been dealt with better, former defender Rio Ferdinand said on Tuesday. Sterling was dropped from the squad to take on Montenegro in Thursday's Euro 2020 qualifier at Wembley after a "disturbance" at the national team's training camp on Monday, the Football Association said.

The Daily Mail said that Manchester City's Sterling had clashed with Liverpool's Gomez at the England team's Burton on Trent training center -- less than 24 hours after City were beaten 3-1 at Anfield in the Premier League. "Now Raheem is left to defend himself from all of the haters that had their keyboards turned off due to him becoming a very worthy ambassador for the English game," Ferdinand wrote in a Facebook post-https://www.facebook.com/219643781416878/posts/2626873987360500?d=n&sfns=mo.

"If this was a terrible incident then I would be all for public shaming and discipline. But for this 'throat grab' that we are TOLD it's for, I can't understand it. "Gareth would no doubt have seen worse many times during his time as a player and manager. I just feel this could and should have been handled better to support the player and not hang him out to dry."

The newspaper said that "Sterling attempted to grab Gomez by the neck following his arrival in the players' canteen". The duo had earlier squared up during Sunday's Premier League clash. "As a manager, I'm sure having a harmonious squad is the best scenario -- handshakes and hugs on sight, not confrontations. But let's be honest now this kind of stuff isn't uncommon in squads full of testosterone," added Ferdinand, who made 81 appearances for England in his career.

"In the various squads I've been a part of I've seen players get punched in the face, ribs were broken, nose busted, head kicked like a football... a throat grab was the equivalent of the intricate handshake embraces that are all too familiar today. "The main question is: Why this couldn't be handled internally?"

Sterling issued a statement after being dropped saying emotions got the better of him and he was ready to move on. "It seems to me, Raheem felt embarrassed by all that went on... a sign of winning mentality... however, channeled wrongly. Help educate him," former Manchester United defender Ferdinand said.

"One of our world-class players who has conducted himself wonderfully through racism and unwarranted criticism... will now come under more scrutiny and be vilified in the media."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UDF disrupts Kerala assembly proceedings over KIIFB, KIAL

Noisy scenes were witnessed in the Kerala Assembly on Tuesday with opposition UDF accusing the LDF government of not allowing the CAG to examine accounts of KIIFB and KIAL to hide its corruption, a charge rejected by the latter. The Congre...

Two arrested in fake job racket

Mumbai polices crime branch busted a fake job racket, by arresting two persons for allegedly cheating people with the promise of jobs in Gulf countries, police said here on Tuesday. The Unit-1 of the crime branch arrested Akram Sharif Shai...

Asian Youth Boxing: Two Indians enter quarters

Two Indian boxers -- Ankit Narwal 60kg and Aman 91kg -- advanced to the quarterfinals of the Asian Youth Championships here on Tuesday. While Aman defeated Uzbekistans Makhmudov Mimukhsin 5-0, Ankit prevailed 3-2 over Mongolias Tulga Oyunba...

ESSL slashes EV order by 70% to just 3k on Andhra cancellation

The Central governments electric programme initiative EESL has scaled down its electric car order by a whopping 70 percent to 3,000 units and blamed its largest customer Andhra for the crisis as the present Jaganmohan Reddy government has c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019