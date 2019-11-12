International Development News
Development News Edition

Joshi among players aiming to become first to win Panasonic Open title twice

  • PTI
  • |
  • Gurugram
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 18:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 17:43 IST
Joshi among players aiming to become first to win Panasonic Open title twice
Image Credit: Twitter (@asiantourgolf)

No golfer has won the Panasonic Open India more than once and India's Khalin Joshi will be among the select band of players to try and do it for the first time when the event tees off at a new venue on Thursday. The USD 400,000 full-field Asian Tour event will be played from November 14-17 at the Classic Golf and Country Club for the first time. The previous editions were held at the Delhi Golf Club.

Players from as many as 17 countries have entered for the event, which has become well known for producing Indian winners. Seven of the eight winners going back to 2011 have been Indian, but no one has been able to repeat the success. The 2019 edition will see five of the eight previous winners return to the event with Joshi leading the way and Shiv Kapur, Mukesh Kumar, Chiragh Kumar and Digvijay Singh giving Joshi company in the winners' gallery.

Joshi, who had a series of Top-10s before grabbing his first win at the Panasonic Open India, will be hoping to buck the trend and become the first repeat winner. "It's going to be exciting defending my first Asian Tour title. I like the golf course and my game is getting more positive and I'm confident. The win is still very fresh on my mind. I put and drove the ball really well that week," Joshi said.

"There are positive signs now as I'm getting those similar feelings like last year. I just got to just block out unnecessary thoughts like I'm the defending champion and just play my own game." Joshi produced a dramatic finish when he fired four birdies in his closing five holes to sign for a four-under-par 68 and clinched his maiden Asian Tour title by one shot over Bangladeshi Siddikur Rahman, who finished runner-up for the third time.

"The Classic Golf and Country Club is a lovely course and it's not very long. But it demands good driving and good putting as well. If you can put the ball on the fairway and putt well, you're going to be up there on the leaderboard for sure," said Joshi. Joshi has not been as steady as he was a year ago, with his best finish this season being tied-19th result in Chinese Taipei last month.

"I have not enjoyed a great season so far, but I hope to play well every week and put myself in a good position so that I can put myself in a winning situation again," he said. A bunch of talented Indians from Shiv Kapur to Khalin Joshi, Ajeetesh Sandhu, Rashid Khan, Viraj Madappa, S Chikkrangappa, Aadil Bedi among others could lift that trophy besides winning the Blue Jacket, that has become the tradition for winners of Panasonic Open India.

The international challenge will be led by Asian Tour winners like Rory Hie of Indonesia, who won the Classic Golf & Country Club Championship at the same course in September, Thais Suradit Yongcharoenchai, Tirawat Kaewsiribandit, Prom Meesawat, and Danthai Boonma, Argentine Miguel Carballo, Filipino Miguel Tabuena, Australian Jason Norris among others. Another highlight of the event will be the presence of India's 'Big Three' of Jeev Milkha Singh, Arjun Atwal, and Jyoti Randhawa, all of them now senior professionals. Between them, they have won titles on every major Tour of the world, ranging from US PGA to European, Asian and Japan Tours.

The generation next to them now, being led by Shiv Kapur, Anirban Lahiri, Gaganjeet Bhullar, and Shubhankar Sharma, ply their trade on Asian, European and PGA Tours. And they, in turn, have inspired the current crop including Ajeetesh Sandhu, Khalin Joshi, Rashid Khan, and many others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Will take steps after going through Shiv Sena's petition: Maharashtra govt counsel

After Shiv Sena on Tuesday filed a petition in the Supreme Court against Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Maharashtra government standing counsel, Nishant Katneshwarkar said appropriate steps will be taken after going through Shiv Senas peti...

President's rule imposed in Maharashtra amid political impasse

Presidents rule was imposed in Maharashtra on Tuesday evening amid a stalemate over government formation after the assembly polls last month. The Union Cabinet had earlier in the day recommended Presidents rule in the state after Governor B...

FOREX-Dollar edges up on positive hopes for Trump trade speech

The dollar was stronger against the yen and Swiss franc on Tuesday as traders grew optimistic ahead of a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump, in which he is expected to delay a tariff decision on European carmakers by six months.Trumps sp...

UK's Corbyn "very nervous" about election after cyber attack

British opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Tuesday a large-scale cyber attack on his partys digital platforms just weeks before a national election had made him nervous about the rest of the campaign.If this is a sign of things ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019