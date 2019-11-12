International Development News
Development News Edition

Winning against Afghanistan is only thing going on in our mind: Stimac

India coach Igor Stimac has said that winning against Afghanistan in the World Cup qualifiers is the 'only thing that is going on in their mind now."

  • ANI
  • |
  • Dubai
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 17:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 17:59 IST
Winning against Afghanistan is only thing going on in our mind: Stimac
India coach Igor Stimac. Image Credit: ANI

India coach Igor Stimac has said that winning against Afghanistan in the World Cup qualifiers is the 'only thing that is going on in their mind now." "We have a steep task in Dushanbe and we have to overcome that. We can't afford to slip at any cost. Winning against Afghanistan is the only thing that is going on in our mind now. It will not come to us. Rather we need to go and snatch it. It's always about us and our performance to achieve something," All India Football Federation (AIFF) quoted Stimac as saying.

The team is currently in Dubai and Stimac praised the facility, saying that they had a 'productive session'. "The facility has been fantastic and we had another productive session on turf before reaching Dushanbe. We have mainly worked on the shape, which will be of utmost importance against Afghanistan," he said.

On the other hand, Sunil Chhetri stressed that they will have to convert the chances they get during the match. "We are creating chances. But that's not enough. We have to try our best to convert them and try to be a tougher unit while defending. We have missed against Bangladesh and we need to pull up our socks against Afghanistan. At the end of the day, if we can do better on the pitch, we'll be happier," Chhetri said.

India will travel to Dushanbe today and will compete against Afghanistan on November 14. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Will take steps after going through Shiv Sena's petition: Maharashtra govt counsel

After Shiv Sena on Tuesday filed a petition in the Supreme Court against Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Maharashtra government standing counsel, Nishant Katneshwarkar said appropriate steps will be taken after going through Shiv Senas peti...

President's rule imposed in Maharashtra amid political impasse

Presidents rule was imposed in Maharashtra on Tuesday evening amid a stalemate over government formation after the assembly polls last month. The Union Cabinet had earlier in the day recommended Presidents rule in the state after Governor B...

FOREX-Dollar edges up on positive hopes for Trump trade speech

The dollar was stronger against the yen and Swiss franc on Tuesday as traders grew optimistic ahead of a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump, in which he is expected to delay a tariff decision on European carmakers by six months.Trumps sp...

UK's Corbyn "very nervous" about election after cyber attack

British opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Tuesday a large-scale cyber attack on his partys digital platforms just weeks before a national election had made him nervous about the rest of the campaign.If this is a sign of things ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019