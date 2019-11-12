Winning against Afghanistan is only thing going on in our mind: Stimac

India coach Igor Stimac has said that winning against Afghanistan in the World Cup qualifiers is the 'only thing that is going on in their mind now." "We have a steep task in Dushanbe and we have to overcome that. We can't afford to slip at any cost. Winning against Afghanistan is the only thing that is going on in our mind now. It will not come to us. Rather we need to go and snatch it. It's always about us and our performance to achieve something," All India Football Federation (AIFF) quoted Stimac as saying.

The team is currently in Dubai and Stimac praised the facility, saying that they had a 'productive session'. "The facility has been fantastic and we had another productive session on turf before reaching Dushanbe. We have mainly worked on the shape, which will be of utmost importance against Afghanistan," he said.

On the other hand, Sunil Chhetri stressed that they will have to convert the chances they get during the match. "We are creating chances. But that's not enough. We have to try our best to convert them and try to be a tougher unit while defending. We have missed against Bangladesh and we need to pull up our socks against Afghanistan. At the end of the day, if we can do better on the pitch, we'll be happier," Chhetri said.

India will travel to Dushanbe today and will compete against Afghanistan on November 14. (ANI)

