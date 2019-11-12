3-day camp on goalkeeping, drag flick held in Chennai Chennai, Nov 12 (PTI): A three-day goalkeeping and drag flick coaching camp organised by the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu got underway at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium here on Tuesday. India's ace goalkeeper P R Sreejesh and Olympian Rupinder Pal Singh, a drag-flicker, will be interacting with the players from various districts in Tamil Nadu and imparting coaching to them ahead of the Hockey India national championship.

Over 100 players, including 40 goalkeepers, are taking part in the camp, a press release said adding the focus would be on fitness, goalkeeping and drag flicks. Players from various age-groups (including sub- juniors and juniors) and from several districts are attending the camp, the release added.

Principal Secretary, Youth Welfare and Sports Development, government of Tamil Nadu, Dheeraj Kumar inaugurated the camp in the presence of HUT president Sekar J Manoharan and its general secretary M Renukalakshmi.PTI SS NVG NVG.

