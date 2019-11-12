REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

MOTOR RACING MOTOR-F1-VERSTAPPEN/

Hamilton's success 'getting a bit boring' for Verstappen MILTON KEYNES, England - Lewis Hamilton's domination of Formula One is "getting a bit boring" and the time is fast approaching for the younger generation to take over at the top, says Red Bull youngster Max Verstappen.

SOCCER SOCCER-EURO-ENG-MNE/

'We figured things out': England's Sterling draws line under Gomez clash England's Raheem Sterling has conceded that emotions got the better of him in a bust-up with team mate Joe Gomez at the national training camp but said he was ready to move on after being dropped by the Football Association.

TENNIS TENNIS-ATPFINALS/

Sparkling Zverev tastes first victory over Nadal LONDON - It proved quite a day for ending losing streaks at the ATP Finals on Monday as Alexander Zverev tasted a first victory over Rafael Nadal after Stefanos Tsitsipas got the better of Russian bogeyman Daniil Medvedev.

UPCOMING SOCCER-EURO-NIR-NLD/PREVIEW (PIX)

Soccer - EURO 2020 qualifier - Netherlands coach holds press conference Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman holds a press conference ahead of the Dutch bid to qualify for the Euro 2020 finals.

12 Nov 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT TENNIS-ATPFINALS/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - ATP Finals Day four of the ATP Finals in London.

13 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

