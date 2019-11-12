International Development News
KRU and Damu Pevu partner to introduce rugby into primary schools in Kenya

KRU and Damu Pevu will collaborate in mobilizing resources for the programme from both public and private sector partners. Image Credit: Flickr

The Kenya Rugby Union ("KRU") (KRU.co.ke) and Damu Pevu Development Society ( "Damu Pevu" ) are pleased to announce the launch of a new partnership. This will spearhead the introduction of Rugby Union as a sport throughout primary schools in the Republic of Kenya. This partnership is anchored on KRU's vision of making rugby a game for all. Rugby is one of the fastest-growing and most popular sports in Kenya. The Union wishes to further deepen the penetration of the game across the country.

Through a series of planned activities, the partnership shall support, encourage, promote, advance and entrench the game of Rugby throughout primary schools in Kenya. Together, the Union and Damu Pevu will work with other stakeholders including government agencies, institutions and partners to promote the identification of talent and development of rugby throughout primary schools.

In terms of the partnership, Damu Pevu will spearhead the implementation of this program anchored on World Rugby training modules. It will also be anchored upon World Rugby's Get-into-Rugby Programme. By working with Damu Pevu, KRU will tap into a rich technical resource base capable of adding value to the existing structure.

KRU shall retain primary responsibility for quality assurance and programme oversight, working through the network of Regional Development Officers (RDOs). KRU and Damu Pevu will collaborate in mobilizing resources for the programme from both public and private sector partners.

Commenting on the partnership, KRU Chairman Oduor Gangla said "KRU is very pleased to launch this partnership with Damu Pevu. They have a long-standing track record for rugby development in Kenya. Damu Pevu's efforts have helped rugby become a national sport, bringing joy and pride to this nation in international competitions. We look forward to even greater impact as rugby formally ventures into primary schools. KRU cannot execute all the initiatives directly and welcomes similar partnerships with credible institutions that will further the objectives of the Union."

Speaking on the same, Damu Pevu Technical Director Mr. Michael "Tank" Otieno, a World Rugby Trainer and former Kenya 7s and 15s international player and the head coach said "We are also excited to partner once more with KRU. We are looking forward to introducing and nurturing rugby in primary schools of Kenya especially at this time of focus on skills in the developing competence-based curriculum."

Other key members of the Damu Pevu team include Tom Oddenyo (chairman), Prof. Max Muniafu (former Kenya 7s and 15s international player and head coach), Oby Obiero Odhiambo, Omega Ludenyi, Tony Ngondo, Steve Luseno, and Jane Oisebe.

(With Inputs from APO)

