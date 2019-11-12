International Development News
Development News Edition

The French Tennis Federation (FFT) selects Wilson Sporting Goods as an Official Partner of Roland-Garros and of the FFT

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Chicago
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 21:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 21:00 IST

 The French Tennis Federation and Wilson Sporting Goods are delighted to announce they have entered into a new five-year partnership for Roland-Garros and the FFT. The partnership will be based on working together to enhance the Roland-Garros experience for all tennis fans and on implementing tennis initiatives across France. The agreement is a perfect example of the FFT's strategy of selecting innovative and dynamic partners in the tennis and tennis lifestyle space.

As a result of this agreement, Wilson® becomes the Official Ball and the Official Stringing Partner of Roland-Garros. Wilson will provide a new co-branded, high-performance tennis ball designed specifically for the famous clay courts of Roland-Garros. The new ball will be used for all matches during Roland-Garros and for various pre-tournament activations starting in 2020. Wilson will also bring its renowned, global stringing team to Roland-Garros in order to ensure first class services for the players during the tournament.

In addition to equipment provided for the tournament, Wilson and the FFT will launch a range of co-branded, premium Wilson/Roland-Garros products that combine elegance and high performance, including tennis balls, rackets, string, tennis bags, and accessories. Tennis fans will have the opportunity to purchase co-branded products on site at Roland-Garros during the Parisian Grand Slam, online via the Roland-Garros e-boutique and via Wilson's global sales network as of January 2020.

During the tournament, Wilson will operate an experiential retail space, where Roland-Garros guests can learn more about the brand and its vision for the future of tennis, as well as choosing from a broad collection of innovative Wilson tennis products. Wilson will also provide its equipment for tennis fans to use in the various tennis-themed activities in the FFT's Ten 'Up area.

Beyond the grounds of Roland-Garros, Wilson and the FFT will work together to develop new and dynamic ways to extend the Roland-Garros experience globally through digital and experiential activations as well as via unique content partnerships.

In addition to the partnership with Roland-Garros, Wilson also becomes the Official Partner of the FFT and the Official Ball of the French national tennis championships and as such will be actively involved in various programmes, such as "Raquettes FFT," "Fête du Tennis," "Tennis à l'école," Galaxie Tennis, "classement tennis," and "Tournois Multi-Chances" (TMC).

"We are very proud to welcome Wilson as an Official Partner of Roland-Garros and the French Tennis Federation. This partnership, which is built for the long term, is based on shared values such as performance and innovation. This double signing with Wilson, a world-renowned brand, will increase Roland-Garros' international exposure while encouraging French people to take up tennis, particularly young people, who represent the future of our clubs," explained Bernard Giudicelli, President of the French Tennis Federation.

"This partnership with the FFT is incredibly exciting for Wilson," said Hans-Martin Reh, General Manager, Wilson Racquet Sports. "Our passion for and commitment to creating the best clay- court experience for players aligns with the FFT's mission, and therefore, this is a partnership that is very authentic at its core. And as an innovative, design-led brand who is also continually looking to grow our sport, we are further excited by the FFT's forward-leaning approach to growing the presence of Roland-Garros around the world."

About Roland-Garros
In the eyes of sports fans, and indeed the general public, Roland-Garros is an unmissable event that enjoys immense prestige. The 2019 tournament attracted more than 520,000 spectators and was broadcast in 222 countries worldwide, confirming the tournament's status as a first-class international sporting event. Organised by the French Tennis Federation, Roland-Garros is the only Grand Slam tournament to be played on clay, one of the oldest and most noble surfaces in the history of tennis.

About Wilson Sporting Goods
Chicago-based Wilson Sporting Goods Co., a subsidiary of Amer Sports, is one of the world's leading manufacturers of high performance sports equipment, apparel, and accessories. Wilson is the global leader in performance tennis and uses player insights to develop products that push tennis equipment innovation into new territories. Through its dedication to creating products that enable athletes at every level to perform at their best, Wilson has earned its place as a leader in sporting goods.

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. alleges Russian operatives sought to undermine U.S. election agency

U.S. prosecutors have accused Russian operatives of seeking to interfere with a federal agency charged with policing American elections, as part of their case relating to interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential contest, saying the group ...

Shiv Sena has to go with NCP-Congress, says Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena Chief Udhhav Thackeray on Tuesday said that his party has to go ahead with Congress and NCP to form a government in the state and blamed BJP for the snapping of ties between the two parties over government formation. Addressing a ...

3 students drown in Telangana river

3 students drown in Telangana river Karimnagar Telangana Nov 12 PTI Three studentsdrowned in Moya Tummeda river near here when they went for abath on the auspicious occasion of Kartika Pournami fullmoon on Tuesday, police saidThe trio ha...

Lebanon banks to seek security conditions to enable staff to resume work

Lebanons banking association pledged to work with authorities to provide suitable security conditions to enable bank staff to resume work, following a strike on Tuesday by employees complaining of aggressive behaviour by customers.The Assoc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019