Matthew Stafford was scratched with a back injury by the Detroit Lions before Sunday's game at Chicago, and the NFL is looking into when the team knew its quarterback wouldn't be able to go against the Bears, per multiple reports on Monday. Stafford was hurt late in the Week 9 loss to Oakland, according to general manager Bob Quinn, and the Lions did list Stafford as limited throughout the week on the official injury report. Leclerc to take grid penalty in Brazil

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc will take a grid penalty at this weekend's Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix after team boss Mattia Binotto said his car's power unit was damaged and needed replacing. The 22-year-old Monegasque is third in the championship, 14 points ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen with two races remaining. Seahawks WR Lockett hospitalized with leg injury

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett was taken to a Bay Area hospital after suffering a potentially serious leg injury in Monday night's overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers. Coach Pete Carroll said after the game that Lockett sustained a leg contusion that swelled, and the team was concerned about the possibility of compartment syndrome. The condition can occur after a trauma, and the swelling can lead to a restriction of blood flow and oxygen levels. Federer rebounds with win over Berrettini

Roger Federer got back on track at the ATP Finals with a 7-6(2) 6-3 defeat of Italian Matteo Berrettini on Tuesday. Defeat by Dominic Thiem in his opening round-robin match on Sunday has left the six-time champion facing an early exit, but he responded in emphatic fashion. NBA roundup: Harden leads Rockets past Pelicans

James Harden scored 39 points and Russell Westbrook added 26 as the visiting Houston Rockets won their fourth consecutive game, beating the injury-depleted New Orleans Pelicans 122-116 on Monday night. Harden scored 13 straight points as the Rockets took command midway through the fourth quarter. Eric Gordon came off the bench to add 17 points, Clint Capela had 11 points and 20 rebounds, and P.J. Tucker scored 10 to support the Rockets' two stars. Badminton: Mauritian Foo Kune loses African silver medal after doping violation

Mauritian Kate Foo Kune has been stripped of her silver medal from this year's All African Badminton Championship after she was found to have breached anti-doping regulations, the sport's governing body said on Tuesday. The Badminton World Federation (BWF) doping hearing panel ruled Foo Kone committed an anti-doping violation, resulting in the disqualification of her singles results at the tournament held in Port Harcourt, Nigeria. Bucs waive former first-round pick Hargreaves

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers waived former first-round draft pick Vernon Hargreaves on Tuesday. The cornerback, a Florida product, was the No. 11 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. Eagles make Brooks NFL's top-paid guard

The Philadelphia Eagles reportedly gave Brandon Brooks a four-year, $56.2 million extension Monday that makes him the highest-paid guard in the NFL. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reported the deal, which includes $30 million in guaranteed money for the 30-year-old right guard. Albon to race on at Red Bull F1 team in 2020

British-born Thai racer Alexander Albon will continue to partner Max Verstappen at Red Bull in 2020, the Formula One team announced on Tuesday. The 23-year-old made his debut with Red Bull-owned Toro Rosso this season but replaced under-performing French driver Pierre Gasly at the energy drink brand's senior team from the Belgian Grand Prix in August. Former world number four Cibulkova announces retirement

Former world number four and Australian Open runner-up Dominika Cibulkova announced her retirement on Tuesday. The 30-year-old Slovakian claimed eight WTA singles titles and entered the top four in 2017.

