International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Federer eyes Djokovic after rebounding against Berrettini

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 23:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 23:53 IST
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Federer eyes Djokovic after rebounding against Berrettini
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Roger Federer got back on track with a 7-6(2) 6-3 defeat of Italian Matteo Berrettini on Tuesday and immediately set his sights on a crunch clash with Novak Djokovic that will decide his ATP Finals fate. Defeat by Austrian Dominic Thiem in his opening round-robin match on Sunday has left the 20-time Grand Slam champion facing only his second group stage exit in 17 appearances at the year-ender.

He repaired some of the damage with an emphatic victory over Italian debutant Berrettini, but will likely need to beat Djokovic to avoid falling before the semi-finals of a tournament he has won a record six times. Their 49th meeting will take place on Thursday and will be their first clash since Djokovic beat Federer in July's epic Wimbledon final -- in which the Swiss held two match points before losing a fifth-set tiebreak.

"We'll find out, but I think it's all flushed away from my side. A lot of water has gone under the bridge since then," Federer said when asked if the memory of that Centre Court defeat was still a bitter one. "I think we both can take away some confidence from the match. Him obviously a lot. Me maybe a tad bit less.

"But at the end of the day, I didn't hope I was never going to play him again. Actually, it's good for me to play him again, and maybe that all helps to get a chance to get him back or whatever it is. Personally, excited to play Novak on Thursday." Federer looked far sharper than he did against Thiem although the powerful Italian pushed him hard.

Once Federer won 10 of 11 points to win the first-set tiebreak and break to love at the start of the second, he never looked like suffering another defeat. Incredibly Federer is now 17-0 in second round-robin matches at the tournament.

The 23-year-old Berrettini was also coming off a heavy defeat by Djokovic in his first appearance at the event, and he showed why he has made such an impact this year. Berrettini, the first Italian to qualify for the tournament since 1978, had three break points in the eighth game of the second set but Federer served his way out of trouble and the 38-year-old Swiss then broke to claim victory.

After being thrashed by Federer at Wimbledon this year, afterwards calling it a tennis lesson, Berrettini was far happier with their second meeting. "Today I was more ready. I knew what I had to do to win, to try to win the match," he said.

Djokovic, who is bidding to equal Federer's record of six titles and claim back the world number one ranking from Rafael Nadal, faces Thiem later on Tuesday at the O2 Arena.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

Hiroshi Matano appointed as Executive Vice President of MIGA

WhatsApp gulping the battery like never before, iOS, Android users complain

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Bloomberg calls for Trump defeat, takes new step toward 2020 run

Washington, Nov 12 AFP Billionaire businessman Michael Bloomberg called Tuesday for President Donald Trumps defeat in 2020 as he took a new formal step towards joining the Democratic presidential race. Officially filed in Arkansas to be on ...

Seahawks WR Lockett 'OK' after night in hospital

After a night in a Bay Area hospital, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett received positive news about a potentially serious leg injury suffered in Monday nights overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers. The injury ultimately was ...

UPDATE 3-Trump campaign wanted updates on 2016 WikiLeaks releases on Clinton -ex-aide testifies

President Donald Trumps 2016 campaign was keen to keep abreast of the release of emails potentially damaging to Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, reaching all the way to Trump, the Republicans former deputy campaign chairman testified i...

UPDATE 1-Trump says U.S. has eye on Baghdadi's third in command

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the United States knows the location of the third in command to Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who killed himself last month during a U.S.-led raid.We have our eye on his third, Trump said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019