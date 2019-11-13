International Development News
Report: Panthers to cut G Witzmann

The Carolina Panthers are releasing veteran guard Bryan Witzmann, NFL Network reported Tuesday. Witzmann, 29, signed with the Panthers on Sept. 23, four days after he was cut by the Miami Dolphins. He played just six snaps for Carolina, five of them in an Oct. 6 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Undrafted out of South Dakota State, Witzmann has played in 39 career regular-season games, including all 16 games (13 starts) for the 2017 Kansas City Chiefs. He also has been with the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears, appearing in 10 games (seven starts) for the Bears last season.

The Panthers are expected to activate tackle Greg Little, who has been in concussion protocol but returned to practice last week.

