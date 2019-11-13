Former Packers QB Bratkowski dies at 88

Former NFL quarterback Zeke Bratkowski, who threw for 65 touchdown passes over a 14-year career, died at his Florida home on Monday. He was 88. His death follows that of former Green Bay Packers quarterback Bart Starr by almost six months. Bratkowski was Starr's backup during the Green Bay's glory days of the 1960s.

A member of the Packers Hall of Fame, Bratkowski played in Green Bay from 1963-68 before returning to the team in 1971. He guided the Packers to a 13-10 overtime victory in a 1965 playoff game that moved Green Bay into a championship game matchup with the Cleveland Browns. Bratkowski also played for the Chicago Bears (1954-60) and the Los Angeles Rams (1961-63). He threw for 10,345 yards in his career over 132 games, 49 of which were starts.

