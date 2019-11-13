International Development News
Development News Edition

Soccer-Real declare opposition to moving Villarreal-Atletico to Miami

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 01:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 01:34 IST
Soccer-Real declare opposition to moving Villarreal-Atletico to Miami
Image Credit: Flickr

Real Madrid have written to Spain's soccer federation (RFEF) to oppose La Liga's plans to play Villarreal's upcoming home match with Atletico Madrid in Miami, an RFEF spokesman said on Tuesday. In the letter, Real complained that playing the proposed match "affects the integrity and fairness of the competition".

Real Madrid did not immediately respond to a request to comment, while La Liga declined to comment. La Liga signed a 15-year deal with entertainment company Relevent in 2018 to promote Spanish soccer in North America, which included hosting one game per season stateside.

Its plan to play Girona's match with Barcelona in Miami last January fell through after Barca withdrew from the proposal, citing a lack of institutional support. Yet the league has applied to hold the Dec. 6 game between Villarreal and Atletico in Miami, although RFEF president Luis Rubiales has said his organisation, which would have to agree to the move, continues to oppose playing league games abroad.

The RFEF announced on Monday that the Spanish Super Cup will be held in January 2020 in Saudi Arabia, but Rubiales said no other Spanish soccer competitions could be played outside Spain. "Only the Super Cup can leave Spain, games in domestic competition cannot leave our borders," he said.

On Thursday, a commercial court in Madrid will hear a case brought by La Liga against the federation over its opposition to playing regular season games abroad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

Hiroshi Matano appointed as Executive Vice President of MIGA

WhatsApp gulping the battery like never before, iOS, Android users complain

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon's Aoun calls on protesters to go home, warns of catastrophe

Lebanese President Michel Aoun called on protesters to go home, saying their demands had been heard, and warned of a catastrophe if they stay in the streets.In a televised interview, Aoun also urged the Lebanese not to rush to the banks to ...

UP: 99 arrested, 65 cases registered for objectionable posts on social media post-Ayodhya verdict

Ninety-nine persons have been arrested while 65 cases have been registered till November 12 for objectionable posts on social media post-Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya issue. Office of the Director-General of Police DGP Uttar Pradesh also...

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 8 p.m. GMT3 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww.reutersconnect.complanning. TOP...

UPDATE 2-Chile's finance minister calls for return to 'normality' as peso slides

Chiles finance minister warned on Tuesday of the grave consequences felt by the nations economy on account of three weeks of often violent unrest and protests, as the peso slid 4 to hit a historic low against the dollar. Ignacio Briones sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019