Reports: Ravens sign veteran DT Ellis, cut CB Jones

The Baltimore Ravens made some adjustments to their defense Tuesday, signing veteran free-agent defensive tackle Justin Ellis, while cutting cornerback/punt returner Cyrus Jones and placing defensive lineman Daylon Mack on injured reserve, according to a pair of NFL Network reports. Ellis, 28, played the last five seasons with the Oakland Raiders, but was cut by the team in October. The former fourth-round draft pick out of Louisiana Tech had 119 tackles, two passes defended and a half of a sack during his time in Oakland.

Jones, 25, appeared in eight games (one start) for the Ravens this season. The former second-round draft pick by the New England Patriots in 2016 out of Alabama has played in 31 games and made two starts with the Patriots and Ravens over three seasons. He returned a punt for a touchdown with the Ravens last season and had a 9.4 average on 12 returns this season. Mack, 22, is in his first season out of Texas A&M. The fifth-round draft pick has played just 10 snaps this season, one on special teams. He is dealing with a knee injury.

The Ravens are 7-2 and in first place in the AFC North heading into a Week 11 matchup at home Sunday against the Houston Texans.

