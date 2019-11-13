International Development News
Wainwright, Cardinals agree to one-year deal

Image Credit: Flickr

Adam Wainwright has agreed to a one-year contract to return to the St. Louis Cardinals for a 16th season. The team announced the signing Tuesday. The deal is for $5 million plus up to $5 million in incentives, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported.

"We are excited to have Adam returning for 2020 and look forward to watching him continue to add to his tremendous career legacy with the Cardinals," said John Mozeliak, the team's president of baseball operations, in a statement. The 38-year-old Wainwright enters the 2020 season fourth all-time in Cardinals history in wins (162), second in strikeouts (1,776) and sixth in innings pitched (2,103 2/3).

He trails only Hall of Fame members Jesse Haines (1920-37) and Bob Gibson (1959-75) in longevity among pitchers in Cardinals history. Wainwright had a 1.62 ERA in the 2019 postseason for the Cardinals and a 2.56 ERA at home last season.

Wainwright, a three-time All-Star, has won two World Series with the Cardinals. He is the Cardinals all-time leader in postseason games pitched (27) and strikeouts (115). He has a career record of 162-95 with a 3.39 ERA in 383 games (316 starts). Last season, Wainwright was 14-10 with a 4.19 ERA in 171 2/3 innings

