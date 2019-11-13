Colts work out 4 kickers amid Vinatieri's struggles

With Adam Vinatieri enduring arguably the worst season of his prolific 24-year career, the Indianapolis Colts worked out four kickers on Tuesday. Elliott Fry, Greg Joseph, Mike Nugent and Nick Rose participated in the workouts, according to multiple reports.

Vinatieri is the NFL's all-time leader in scoring (2,656 points) and made field goals (596). But the 46-year-old has missed two extra-point attempts and three field-goal tries in the last three games. For the season, he has made only 14 of 20 extra points and 14 of 19 field goals.

This is the second time this season the Colts have worked out possible replacements for the three-time All-Pro and four-time Super Bowl champion. Vinatieri missed five kicks in the first two weeks of the season, and the team auditioned six kickers, but ultimately stuck with the veteran.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)