International Development News
Development News Edition

Tennis-Thiem beats Djokovic in thriller to reach semis

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 04:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 04:55 IST
Tennis-Thiem beats Djokovic in thriller to reach semis
Image Credit: Flickr

Austria's Dominic Thiem booked a semi-final spot at the ATP Finals with a stunning victory over Novak Djokovic in the standout match of the tournament so far on Tuesday.

The world number five ripped winners all over the 02 Arena's blue court to rock five-time champion Djokovic on his heels for a 6-7(5) 6-3 7-6(5) victory and move top of the group. Djokovic played a full part in an exhilarating contest but could not quite match the firepower of the 26-year-old who has now beaten him in four of their last five meetings.

The Serb seemed to have weathered the storm as he fought back from a break down in the decider and came within milimetres of a match point when Thiem served at 4-5 30-30 and won a Hawkeye challenge after his rasping forehand was shown to have clipped a line. Thiem then broke the Djokovic serve at 5-5 but could not serve it out and was dragged into a tiebreak.

Djokovic led 4-1 but Thiem would not be denied and reeled off five points in a row to give himself two match points. Thiem thought he had served an ace at 6-4 but it was called out and this time his Hawkeye challenge was unsuccessful.

However, the Austrian made sure at the second time of asking as Djokovic netted after close to three hours on court. Whatever happens to Thiem against already-eliminated Italian Matteo Berrettini on Thursday, he will progress from the Bjorn Borg group, while Djokovic now faces Roger Federer to decide who will join the Austrian in the weekend's semi-finals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

UPDATE 6-Conservative Supreme Court justices lean toward Trump on ending immigrant program

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

POLL-Chances of no-deal Brexit fall as PM Johnson's hopes rise

The chances of a no-deal Brexit fell in the last month because UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks set to win a Dec. 12 election and secure the backing in parliament he needs to get his new Withdrawal Agreement passed, a Reuters poll foun...

Odisha: 'Bali Yatra' festival begins in Cuttack

The festival Bali Yatra which is organised every year in memory of the rich maritime history of the state, was inaugurated in Cuttack on Tuesday. The festival is organised at the bank of Mahanadi River every year to mark the day when ancien...

RPT-COLUMN-Oil price risks shift to the upside, funds continue buying: Kemp

Hedge funds continued to buy oil derivatives last week, anticipating the oil market has entered an upward price cycle as the global economy steadies and the surge in shale production fades.Hedge funds and other money managers purchased the ...

Global economy 'breakdown' seen putting more workers at risk of slavery

By Kieran Guilbert LONDON, Nov 13 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The worlds economic model has broken down as the business practices of multinational corporations and digital platforms put a growing number of workers at risk of exploitation a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019