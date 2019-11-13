International Development News
Development News Edition

Short-handed Heat manage to hold off tired Pistons

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Miami
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 09:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 08:54 IST
Short-handed Heat manage to hold off tired Pistons
Image Credit: Flickr

Jimmy Butler had a season-high 13 assists to go with 20 points as the short-handed Miami Heat defeated the road-weary Detroit Pistons 117-108 on Tuesday night. Heat center Bam Adebayo also had a double-double -- 18 points and a season-high 14 rebounds. Heat guard Kendrick Nunn also played well with 20 points as Miami used a 17-0 second-quarter run to improve to 4-0 at home this season.

Detroit, 1-5 on the road, was led by Luke Kennard, who had a game-high 22 points, all in the second half. He missed all seven of his first-half shots and shot 8-of-11 after the break. Both teams faced adversity in merely lining up for the game. Detroit played a home game on Monday and, after a two-hour, blizzard-induced flight delay finally arrived in Miami at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

In addition, the Pistons rested star forward Blake Griffin and starting point guard Derrick Rose, both of whom returned from injuries on Monday. The Pistons are still without lead guard Reggie Jackson, who is weeks away from returning from a back injury.

Miami's long injury list starts with the standout point forward Justise Winslow (concussion) and first-round pick Tyler Herro (left ankle). The Heat also sat power forward James Johnson (illness), wing Derrick Jones (left hip), rookie forward KZ Okpala (left foot) and shooting guard Dion Waiters (suspended for conduct detrimental to the team).

With those issues, the Heat had just 10 available players, including two on loan from their development team: forward Chris Silva (eight points) and guard Daryl Macon (three points). Miami also played post-Kelly Olynyk despite a sore left knee. Olynyk contributed 13 points.

Still, the bruised and battered Heat raced to a 14-2 lead before settling for a 28-17 advantage after the first quarter. The Heat shot 66.7 percent in the first quarter while holding Detroit to 31.8 percent. Miami led by as many as 29 points in the second quarter and took a 59-37 advantage into the break.

Detroit cut its deficit to 13 points, but Miami rallied again, closing the third quarter with a 92-72 lead. The fourth quarter featured more of the same ebb and flow. Detroit cut its deficit to just nine points at 99-90 with 6:05 left, but the Heat held off the Pistons for the win.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

UPDATE 6-Conservative Supreme Court justices lean toward Trump on ending immigrant program

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Thiem into ATP Finals semis as Djokovic and Federer face shootout

London, Nov 13 AFP Dominic Thiem produced a scintillating display of attacking tennis to beat Novak Djokovic and qualify for the last four at the ATP Finals on Tuesday, leaving the Serbian facing a shootout against Roger Federer. In the sta...

Police raise security around Hong Kong after night clashes

Hong Kong, Nov 13 AP Police have increased security around Hong Kong and its university campuses as they brace for more violence after sharp clashes overnight with anti-government protesters. Many subway and rail stations were closed Wednes...

Hyderabad: Police arrests Maoist couple for unlawful activities

The LB Nagar Police on Tuesday arrested a Maoist couple for their alleged participation in unlawful activities while being on bail. The arrested couple has been identified as Narla Ravi Sharma, 54, and his wife Bellapu Anuradha, 56, the nat...

Glamorgan announces signing of Marnus Labuschagne for 2020 and 2021 seasons

Glamorgan have announced the signing of Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne for the upcoming 2020 and 2021 season. The batter will be available for the club across all three formats of the game.I am absolutely rapt to re-sign for Glamorga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019