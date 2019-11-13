International Development News
Giants hire Kapler to be next manager

  Reuters
  San Francisco
  Updated: 13-11-2019 09:31 IST
  Created: 13-11-2019 09:25 IST
Coming off their third straight losing season, the San Francisco Giants are once again turning to a former Los Angeles Dodger to fill a huge vacancy. The team announced Tuesday night it has hired Gabe Kapler to be its next manager, replacing three-time World Series winner Bruce Bochy.

Kapler, 44, managed the Philadelphia Phillies the last two seasons, compiling a 161-163 record before getting fired in October. Prior to that, he was the director of player development for the Dodgers for three seasons. While in Los Angeles, Kapler reported to Farhan Zaidi, the current president of baseball operations for the Giants. Our top priority in the next manager was to find someone who can build strong relationships with our players, coaches, front office and fans, and someone who has the drive and desire to win," Zaidi said in a statement. "After an exhaustive and comprehensive search, we are delighted to welcome Gabe Kapler as the next manager of the San Francisco Giants.

"In my personal experience in working with Gabe, there is no one who works harder and is more committed to getting the best out of the people around him. This was also echoed in the feedback we received around the baseball community. I look forward to working with Gabe to help return the Giants to its winning tradition." Kapler also played in parts of 12 seasons in the majors, batting.268 with 176 doubles, 82 home runs and 386 RBIs in 1,104 career games with Detroit, Texas, Colorado, Boston, Milwaukee and Tampa Bay.

The Giants finished last season 77-85, but they have actually improved their win total in each of the last two seasons (from 64 to 73 to 77) while simultaneously finishing one spot better in the standings (from fifth to fourth to third). Bochy led the team to World Series titles in 2010, '12 and '14. He retired last season after compiling a 1,052-1,054 record in 13 seasons with the team. Bochy has a career 2,003-2,029 record and sits 11th in career managerial wins.

Along with finding a new manager, San Francisco also entered this offseason with veteran lefty Madison Bumgarner and All-Star closer Will Smith entering free agency.

