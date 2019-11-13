International Development News
Coyotes win in shootout, end Blues’ streak

Coyotes win in shootout, end Blues’ streak
Conor Garland scored the game-tying goal and the shootout winner to lift the visiting Arizona Coyotes past the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Tuesday night. Clayton Keller also scored and Darcy Kuemper made 33 saves for the Coyotes, who stacked this victory on top of Monday night's 4-3 shootout road victory over the Washington Capitals.

Jaden Schwartz and Colton Parayko scored for the Blues, whose seven-game winning streak ended. Jordan Binnington stopped 20 of 22 shots. The Blues scored first, converting a rush late in the first period. Schwartz drove right down the middle of the offensive zone to the net, Brayden Schenn fired a shot off left wing and Schwartz batted home the rebound at 17:13.

Shortly thereafter, the Blues' Ryan O'Reilly had a chance to push the first-period lead to 2-0, but Kuemper robbed him from point-blank range with a glove save. The Blues controlled the second period, outshooting the Coyotes 16-6 and earning extensive offensive zone time.

But Keller tied the score 1-1 by capitalizing on a Blues turnover less than seven minutes into the period. When Dave Perron backhanded the puck into the middle of the Blues' zone, Keller claimed the loose puck and beat Binnington from the high slot. Parayko countered with 4:19 left in the second period. He burst up the right wing and snapped a shot past Kuemper to put the Blues up 2-1.

Keller struck again about six minutes into the third period by streaking in on left wing to set up Garland's power-play goal -- his team's first with the man advantage since Nov. 2. Keller has two goals and seven assists in nine career games against his hometown Blues.

Binnington stopped Lawson Crouse's short-handed breakaway to keep the score tied 2-2 and force overtime. The Coyotes failed to capitalize on an overtime power play, so the game went into a shootout.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

