International Development News
Development News Edition

Hong Kong Open: Sameer Verma knocked out

Indian shuttler Sameer Verma was knocked out of the ongoing Hong Kong Open after losing to Taiwan's Wang Tzu Wei 11-21, 21-13, 8-21 in a first-round match here on Wednesday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 09:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 09:40 IST
Hong Kong Open: Sameer Verma knocked out
India shuttler Sameer Verma (Credit: BAI Media's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Indian shuttler Sameer Verma was knocked out of the ongoing Hong Kong Open after losing to Taiwan's Wang Tzu Wei 11-21, 21-13, 8-21 in a first-round match here on Wednesday. In the 54-minute long encounter, Verma outclassed his opponent in the second game after losing the first. However, Wang won the third game and made it to the next round.

Earlier in the day, Saina Nehwal lost to China's Cai Yan Yan 13-21, 20-22.After losing the first game, Nehwal tried to make a comeback in the second game but failed to do so. Nehwal, world number nine, has had a troubled run this year as she has faced exits five times in the first round from tournaments.

Later in the day, BWF World Championships gold medalist PV Sindhu will be in action against South Korea's Kim Ga Eun. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

NASA's Mars 2020 rover to search for signs of past microbial life

In what could shed more light on the red planet, Mars NASA scientists have discovered what may be one of the best places to look for signs of ancient life. The agency which is set to send its rover next year to the red planet has found that...

Soccer-Nevile demands improvement after England's win over Czechs

England womens coach Phil Neville was pleased the side returned to winning ways with a 3-2 friendly victory over the Czech Republic on Tuesday but said the scoreline should have been far more comfortable. Leah Williamsons deflected 86th-min...

SC upholds disqualification of K'taka MLAs, allows them to contest by-polls

The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the decision of the then Karnataka speaker K R Ramesh Kumar to disqualify 17 rebel Congress-JDS MLAs under the anti-defection law and said that they can contest the upcoming by-elections in the state. W...

UPDATE 2-Suspected suicide bomber dies in attack on police in Indonesia's Medan

A suspected suicide bomber blew himself up outside police headquarters in Indonesias city of Medan on Wednesday, wounding six people, police said, just a month after an Islamist militant attacked a former security minister. The motive for W...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019