International Development News
Development News Edition

Katy Perry plans record-breaking show at women's T20 final

  • PTI
  • |
  • Sydney
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 09:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 09:43 IST
Katy Perry plans record-breaking show at women's T20 final
Image Credit: ANI

American pop star Katy Perry announced Wednesday she will be performing at the final of the Women's Twenty20 World Cup in Melbourne next March before an expected record crowd on International Women's Day. "Aussie Aussie Aussie Oi Oi Oi!" Perry said in an Instagram post using the Australian sporting chant.

"Let's break some records - join me in Melbourne on March 8, 2020 for the ICC @T20WorldCup Women's Final. We'll Roar in support of these awesome women on International Women's Day!" The International Cricket Council said Perry would perform both before and after the final in "what is anticipated to be the biggest women's cricket match of all time."

It said it was an opportunity to set a new world attendance record at a women's sporting fixture. The current record crowd of 90,185 was set at the 1999 FIFA Women's World Cup final in Pasadena, California.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

SC upholds disqualification of K'taka MLAs, allows them to contest by-polls

The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the decision of the then Karnataka speaker K R Ramesh Kumar to disqualify 17 rebel Congress-JDS MLAs under the anti-defection law and said that they can contest the upcoming by-elections in the state. W...

UPDATE 2-Suspected suicide bomber dies in attack on police in Indonesia's Medan

A suspected suicide bomber blew himself up outside police headquarters in Indonesias city of Medan on Wednesday, wounding six people, police said, just a month after an Islamist militant attacked a former security minister. The motive for W...

Russell Crowe's property scorched by Australian bushfires

Bushfires raging across Australias east coast destroyed two buildings on a rural property owned by Russell Crowe, the Oscar-winning actor said on Twitter on Wednesday. The 55-year-old posted a video and pictures on his Twitter feed of a hel...

Miscreants molest woman attack her husband in a Gurugram restaurant

A woman was allegedly molested and her husband was attacked by miscreants in a restaurant here, police said on Wednesday. The whole incident took place on November 10 and was caught in CCTV camera installed in the restaurant.In the video fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019